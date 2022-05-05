Social Justice

Derek Chauvin to get 20 – 25 years in plea deal for murder of George Floyd

by Ezekiel J. Walker
by Ezekiel J. Walker
Derek Chauvin to get 20 - 25 years in plea deal for murder of George Floyd
George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd wipes his eyes during a news conference, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, after the verdict was read in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter below and never miss the latest stories affecting Black America.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

The federal judge presiding over the cases of the four former Minneapolis police officers implicated in the killing of George Floyd has accepted Derek Chauvin’s plea deal and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison.

According to CNN, that sentencing range was laid out in the plea agreement filed months ago, which also mentioned Chauvin would be expected to serve between 17 and a little over 21 years, “assuming all good-time credit.”

George Floyd changed America.

 While the maximum sentence is life in prison, police officers are rarely charged to the fullest extent of the law like those they often arrest.

They are often protected by qualified immunity that shields a government official from lawsuits alleging that the official violated a plaintiff‘s rights, only allowing suits where officials violated a “clearly established” statutory or constitutional right.

Chauvin’s conviction last year was seen as a milestone after a year of protest and organizing like our nation had never witnessed before. Though 20-25 years is Chauvin’s sentence, the larger problem of ubiquitous police brutality remains.

Derek Chauvin could be out in 15 years.

Based on the plea agreement filed, the federal sentence would be served concurrently with the 22.5-year sentence tied to his murder conviction at the state level.

US District Court Judge Paul Magnuson didn’t set a date for the sentencing, according to CNN.

Chauvin was sentenced in state court last June after the former Minneapolis police officer was convicted of murder in Floyd’s death.

Under Minnesota law, Chauvin would have to serve two-thirds of that state sentence or 15 years — and he would be eligible for supervised release for the remaining seven and a half years.

Chauvin has requested the Minnesota Court of Appeals to overturn his conviction, however, they have not to date.

George Floyd was 46-years-old.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

CAIR welcomes Judge’s ruling that Tulsa Massacre lawsuit...

First Evanston, Illinois reparations recipients receive $25,000

The hypocrisy: States with death penalty want to...

U.S. State Department deems Brittney Griner ‘wrongfully detained’...

Jacob Blake recalls what 2020 was like for...

City of Tulsa will stand trial for its...

NFL hopes to arbitrate Brian Flores lawsuit behind...

Police shot and killed Malcolm Staton – his...

Brooklyn Public Library digitizes banned books for America’s...

Justice Department charges Michigan man with noose-involved hate...