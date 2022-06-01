International Jazz Fest will unite people from all backgrounds

Listen to this article here

On Friday, June 3rd, 2022, an International Jazz Fest will be held at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The free festival takes place from 6-9 p.m. The event is being put on by the Taylor Entertainment Group (T.E.G.) and will be sponsored by SpiritBank, Tulsa Global Alliance, Sisserou’s Restaurant, and many more.

The featured artist of the event will be Saxophonist/Multi-Instrumentalist Dee Lucas, Saxophonist/Multi-Instrumentalist and Vocalist Joyce Spencer, Dr. Clark Gibson, and the Northeastern State University Jazz Ensemble, as well as Jazz Vocalist Cynthia Simmons.

John Taylor is an organizer for the event. “When someone mentions Oklahoma or Tulsa, it brings to mind country, rock, or indie music, but jazz has deep roots here,” he said.

The T.E.G. International Jazz Fest is considered an International Jazz Day event despite the day taking place on April 30. Back in November of 2011, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization or UNESCO officially designated April 30 as International Jazz Day. The day was created for the purpose of highlighting the music genre and its diplomatic role of uniting people in all corners of the globe.

In past years, the jazz fest was more than just a place for people to listen to great music. The festival was also home to many booths where people can see and buy merchandise. One such booth from last year was home to the Focus: Black Oklahoma podcast, a news and public affairs program covering topics relevant to the African American and BIPOC communities statewide.

The International Jazz Fest will coincide with the Tulsa Arts District’s monthly First Friday Art Crawl. The First Friday Art Crawl is where local artists will be given the opportunity to display and sell their work. The Art Crawl is held on the first Friday of the month and open from 6–9 pm. During the Art Crawl, visitors can expect visual art, performances and may be able to see fireworks as well.

“Jazz is a big part of our state and our heritage, and we believe being involved in events like International Jazz Day will help keep it that way,” Taylor said.