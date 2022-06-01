Simone Biles leaps into wedding planning with NFL’s Jonathan Owens

Listen to this article here

Simone Biles is about to take another big step – but this time, off the gymnastics mat. The athletic phenomenon, 24, is moving forward with wedding plans to Jonathan Owens.

Owens, 26, is a safety with the Houston Texans football team. The two went public with their relationship in 2020, and announced their engagement in February.

Simone Biles posted several pictures of the proposal to her instagram on February 15, confirming the pair’s engagement – and her excitement over the prospect of marrying Jonathan Owens. She wrote, “THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more!”

She continued, “Let’s get married, FIANCE.” To which Owens replied, “Ready for forever with you ❤️.”

The two have not announced their wedding date, but have confirmed it will take place in 2023. Over the weekend, Biles did announce some big news regarding their nuptials.

Biles confirmed that they have both a date and a venue. Previously, she stated that she had already chosen a dress for her big day.

Simone Biles going from the gymnastics mat to holy matrimony

Again, Biles took to social media to confirm she is “one step closer to becoming Mrs. Owens.” Along with pictures of her fiance, she wrote, ​​”One step closer to forever with you ❤️.”

Of course, Biles is best known for her gymnastics prowess, as part of the 2020 United States Olympic gymnastics team that won the silver medal. The 2016 team, of which she was also a part, won gold.

But aside from her team achievements, Simone Biles is a gymnastics phenomenon on her own as well. She holds the record for most World medals and most World gold medals. Biles also has the most World all-around titles.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Biles was praised for withdrawing from several competitions to focus on her mental well-being. She confirmed that she takes time to address her whole-body health, not just her physical means.

Biles is a spokesperson for the mental wellness app Cerebral, which she credits with helping her through difficult times. She has said, “Getting the mental health therapy that I need has been really relieving for me, especially being on the road and on tour. I’m happy to have such a great app to help out with that.”

For his part, Jonathan Owens is a supportive fiancé to Simone Biles. He wrote on his social media, “Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday.”