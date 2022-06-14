Olympic Redemption: Sha’Carri Richardson Wins at the NYC Grand Prix

Listen to this article here

On June 12, Sha’Carri Richardson competed in the 100m and 200m at the NYC Grand Prix. After coming in second place in the 100m, Richardson let the crowd know she’s not done yet, as she emerged victorious in the 200m with an impressive time of 22.38.

She dedicated the win to her supporters, as they were with her throughout her journey. The road to success was not always smooth sailing for Richardson, as she was suspended from competing in the 2020 Olympics after a positive drug test. However, she rose about all the obstacles and challenges, reminding everyone that she has what it takes to be the best.

After winning the 200m, Richardson said in an interview, “It feels peaceful; it feels fulfilling. I’m glad that I made the fans happy, but it feels so much better being back at home within myself, my heart, my spirit, and I just want to continue to just thrive, that’s all.”

Richardson’s first event was the 100m, where she finished second to Alecia Hobbs, by 0.02 seconds. Richardson finished the race with 10.83. This was not the first time that Richardson finished runner-up in a race. Fans recall that she came second to Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Heath, at the Prefontaine Classic on May 31st. Coming so close to winning ignited a fire in Richardson and she ran like second place was not an option for the 200m.

When Richardson was asked about her profound confidence, she stated “Actually the confidence came from seeing how much love I have, I can give, I receive, and just how much inspiration I put out there into the world that even in my short career just how much it has inspired others. It makes me give myself that courage, make me give myself that confidence to go out there and show that I am the sun, I am the sunshine.” Richardson’s confidence shines when she performs and motivates others to be their best.

All in all, Richardson continues to be a role model for many individuals, proving that if you want something in life, do not stop until it is accomplished. Richardson’s motivation, hunger, and drive separate her from the competition while also inspiring others to follow in her footsteps.