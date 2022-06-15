Over 2/3 of Americans say attempting to overturn an election is a “crime”

Listen to this article here

In a Morning Consult/Politico poll taken after last week’s Jan. 6 hearing, over 2/3 of Americans state that is a “crime” to attempt to overturn election results, and similar numbers say the Justice Department should prosecute.

While all evidence presented by the House Select Committee leads back to the 45th President, Americans seeking justice for the crimes committed at the Capitol will have to wait with batted breath. Yet as the hearings go forth, new polls indicate that for many citizens accountability is the only remedy.

Will Trump ever be held accountable?

Per Mediaite, the new poll taken after Thursday’s hearings of investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol shows Americans overwhelmingly view elected officials’ involvement in promoting Trump’s election lies as a “crime,” and support the Justice Department taking action against them.

Respondents to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll taken June 10-12 were asked, “Do you believe each of the following is a crime?”

Here are the results of the polled questions:

“Elected officials misleading Americans about the outcome of an election” — “Yes, definitely” or “Yes, probably” — 69 percent of all respondents

“Elected officials attempting to overturn the results of an American election” — “Yes, definitely” or “Yes, probably” — 69 percent of all respondents

“Elected officials claiming that presidential elections are fraudulent without evidence” — “Yes, definitely” or “Yes, probably” — 55 percent of all respondents

Per Mediaite, even among Republican voters, there were convincing majorities on two of those questions:

“Elected officials misleading Americans about the outcome of an election” — “Yes, definitely” or “Yes, probably” — 59 percent of Republican voters

“Elected officials attempting to overturn the results of an American election” — “Yes, definitely” or “Yes, probably” — 54 percent of Republican voters

And when asked “do you believe that the Department of Justice should bring legal action against the following?”, the results were almost identical.

Election crimes are still crimes.

While the most intricate details of Jan. 6 remained foggy before last week, what’s been made crystal clear is that the American people want justice for the assault on our collective democracy. Yet, much like firm gun control measures, just because the majority wants it doesn’t mean it’s guaranteed to happen.

Attorney General Merrick Garland stated on Monday that while he wouldn’t comment on the investigation, “I am watching,” and that “I can assure you that the January 6 prosecutors are watching all the hearings as well.”