Are Jhené Aiko and Big Sean expecting a child together?

After being spotted in Whole Foods, Jhené Aiko and Big Sean’s big secret is no longer a secret…

On June 14th, a fan posted on Twitter, “I [just] saw Jhené Aiko and Big Sean at Whole Foods and she’s very pregnant. [I know that’s right] Sean.”

I jus saw Jhene Aiko and Big Sean at Whole Foods and she’s very pregnant 👀 iktr Sean 💪🏽 — BLASPHEMY (@KenKiablo) June 14, 2022

After the tweet was released, pregnancy rumors started developing as fans searched for clues about the pregnancy on her social media. However, her outfits have been baggy, covering her stomach.

The relationship between Jhené Aiko and Big Sean has not always been smooth sailing, as the R&B couple has had their ups and downs. From falling madly in love to breaking up and writing songs about each other, Jhené and Big Sean have a never-ending history, and with a possible baby on the way, they are in it for the long run.

They met on the set of Big Sean and Lil Wayne’s collaboration “Beware” in 2013. They got along well and developed a strong friendship, but nothing more, as Jhené was married to Dot da Genius. In 2016, Jhené and Dot da Genius went their separate ways and got a divorce.

After the divorce, Jhené started dating Big Sean, having fans believe that he was the reason for the split. However, Jhené informed her fans that the separation was due to their differences, not because of Big Sean.

Are Jhené Aiko and Big Sean headed for parenthood?

In 2018, rumors started claiming that the couple had split, but Jhené and Big Sean appeared to be more in love than ever in 2019, setting those rumors to rest.

The couple has even talked about marriage, as they did a virtual date on Instagram live together in 2020. Love was in the air, as the couple could not help but flirt.

Big Sean said to her, “You look good, for sure,” and Jhené responded, “Oh yeah, why don’t you marry me?” Then he says, “Shit, it’s in the works. Don’t even trip.”

Motherhood is not new to Jhene, as she has a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love Browner, whom she adores very much. The mother and daughter duo have a song called “Sing To Me.” Through the music, Jhene is expressing her love for her daughter. According to genius.com, Jhene said, “She’s [Namiko] the one that sort of wakes me up out of this whole trip, this dream state- which [is true] in real life. Like, ‘You need to get it together’ especially the older she gets.”

As Namiko enters her teenage years, Jhené notices her daughter experiencing similar traits that she did. Therefore, she helped Namiko deal with her mental health by having her turn to forms of healing. From all the practice with raising Namiko, Jhené is prepared to welcome another child. Although this would be Big Sean’s first time as a father, Jhené plans to guide him in the right way. This would be their first child together.

Even though the baby rumors have not been confirmed, one thing is guaranteed; their fans believe Big Sean and Jhené Aiko would be excellent parents, raising a beautiful child.