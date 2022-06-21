Queen Beyoncé blesses the Beyhive before July’s “Renaissance” Album

Listen to this article here

This is not a drill Beyoncé fans! Mark July 29, 2022 on all of your calendars, daily planners, and vision boards. Beyoncé’s first studio album since 2019 will be released under the name, “RENAISSANCE.”

Beyoncé released a new single called “Break My Soul” which was released late on June 20 and is already trending number one on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. The song, which was produced by Beyoncé, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart and Terius Nash is 4:38 minutes long. The chorus has Beyoncé singing “you won’t break my soul” to a beat sure to get the people dancing.

The album was announced on TIDAL’s official Twitter page at 12:22 a.m. June 16. TIDAL is a Norwegian-American subscription-based music, podcast and video streaming service that offers audio and music videos. Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z were some of the first artists to take hold of the company, with Jay-Z having owned the majority of TIDAL until he sold an 80% stake late April 2021.

In the Twitter post, TIDAL put a black square with white text that reads “act i” and “RENAISSANCE”, with a caption that reads “Beyoncé RENAISSANCE July 29.”

Under the initial tweet TIDAL posted a link where fans can go to pre-save the album on the app.

The album will be available on streaming services besides TIDAL, such as Spotify and Apple Music. In Beyoncé’s Instagram bio, viewers can find a link that when pressed will take you to a site that reads “This page is not a thing. Try again.” with the word “again” being underlined.

Once fans press on the word again, they will be taken to another page that will allow them to pre-save and pre-add to Spotify and Apple Music as well. The album will have 16 tracks on it as reported by CBS Mornings, with “Break My Soul” appearing to be number six, according to Beyoncé’s Instagram.

With “act i” being in the photo that was first posted by TIDAL, some people have wondered if this album will be released in parts. Regardless of how it’s dropped, expect to see millions of eyes on Beyoncé on July 29.