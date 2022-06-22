Tesla’s 15 million settlement rejected by former Black employee

Listen to this article here

On Tuesday Owen Diaz, a Black former elevator operator at Tesla’s flagship California assembly plant on Tuesday rejected a $15 million award in his lawsuit alleging racial abuse by coworkers. In turn, this could potentially open the door for a new trial after a judge slashed a $137 million jury verdict, per NBC News.

Lawyers for Diaz, who had sued Tesla five years ago, turned down the judge’s award in a brief filing in federal court in San Francisco. They said in a statement that the award was unjust and would not deter future misconduct by Tesla.

Shareholder sues Elon Musk over racism and sexual harrassment complaints.

Last week, a Tesla shareholder filed a lawsuit accusing the company’s chief executive, Elon Musk, and board of directors of neglecting worker complaints and fostering a toxic workplace culture. That suit joins many others directed at Tesla over the years which have accused the company of a wide range of damning allegations.

“In rejecting the court’s excessive reduction by asking for a new trial, Mr. Diaz is again asking a jury of his peers to evaluate what Tesla did to him and to provide just compensation for the torrent of racist slurs that was directed at him,” his lawyers said.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick lowered the jury award, which was one of the largest of its kind in a discrimination lawsuit, to $15 million in April. He had also denied Tesla’s motion for a new trial, conditioned on Diaz’s acceptance of the lower award.

Tesla employees sue the company as Musk announces 3.5% workforce reduction.

Earlier this month the judge denied Diaz’s motion for permission to appeal that ruling and gave him two weeks to accept the lower award or agree to a new trial per NBC News.

Tesla faces a series of lawsuits involving alleged widespread race discrimination and sexual harassment at its Fremont, California factory.

Tesla modernized EV’s in America while treating employees as less than.