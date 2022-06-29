Conservative-majority Supreme Court allows Louisiana GOP-drawn map

Louisiana has six members of Congress. Yet only one of the districts is majority-Black, even though African-Americans make up about one-third of the state’s voters. The state’s Democratic governor, John Bel Edwards, vetoed the map, but its Republican-led legislature overrode the action.

In a state where Black folks comprise 1/3 of the population, Black Louisiana voices and votes are being suffocated and silenced by a political party which doesn’t reflect the Pelican state they live in.

In a separate case in February, the Supreme Court stopped a lower court’s order that Alabama redraw its congressional map to accommodate the growth of Black voters there. It called for a second district favorable to Black candidates.