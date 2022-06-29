Conservative-majority Supreme Court allows Louisiana GOP-drawn map

|
The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared Louisiana to use a Republican-drawn congressional map in the fall which a federal district judge has already stated will likely diminish the electoral power of Louisiana’s Black voters.
Per The Washington Post, the justices agreed with a request by the state’s Republican secretary of state to put on hold U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick’s order that the state create a second district where African Americans would have the opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice. An appeals court backed the district court’s decision, but the state legislature refused to redraw the map.
Supreme Court is reversing life in America.
The Supreme Court majority on Tuesday did not supply a reason for granting the state’s request, as is common in emergency orders. However it noted the court has accepted for the term that begins in October a case from Alabama that raises similar questions about a state’s obligation to manufacture “majority-minority districts” under the Voting Rights Act.
The court’s three liberal justices — Stephen G. Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — said they would have denied the state’s request. That would have meant new districts before the fall elections.