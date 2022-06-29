JUSTICE

Conservative-majority Supreme Court allows Louisiana GOP-drawn map

by Ezekiel J. Walker
FILE - A woman presents her identification to vote through a plexiglass barrier, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, on election day at the Matin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School, in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans on Nov. 3, 2020. Louisiana’s secretary of state and attorney general asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, June 17, 2022, to put a hold on a federal judge’s order for the state to create a second majority Black congressional district by Monday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared Louisiana to use a Republican-drawn congressional map in the fall which a federal district judge has already stated will likely diminish the electoral power of Louisiana’s Black voters.

Per The Washington Post, the justices agreed with a request by the state’s Republican secretary of state to put on hold U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick’s order that the state create a second district where African Americans would have the opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice. An appeals court backed the district court’s decision, but the state legislature refused to redraw the map.

Supreme Court is reversing life in America.

The Supreme Court majority on Tuesday did not supply a reason for granting the state’s request, as is common in emergency orders. However it noted the court has accepted for the term that begins in October a case from Alabama that raises similar questions about a state’s obligation to manufacture “majority-minority districts” under the Voting Rights Act.

The court’s three liberal justices — Stephen G. Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — said they would have denied the state’s request. That would have meant new districts before the fall elections.

The system works against Black voters in Louisiana.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

