R. Kelly could be sentenced to life in prison today

Singer and convicted sexual predator R. Kelly will appear before a judge today for sentencing in a Brooklyn federal court for racketeering that involved a dozen separate criminal acts, including sex with underage girls.

Robert Kelly could spend the rest of his natural life in prison if federal prosecutors have their way. They claim Kelly deserves to be sentenced in “excess of 25 years” due to the severe nature of his offenses.

R. Kelly to be sentenced after decades of escaping accountability.

Per ABC News, in September, during his sex-trafficking trial, a jury found Kelly, 55, guilty on nine counts, including leading a criminal enterprise that recruited women and children for sex, which prosecutors called “calculated” and “methodical.”

During his trial, nearly four dozen witnesses testified for the prosecution, alleging that R. Kelly preyed upon children and women for his sexual gratification.

R. Kelly hasn’t wavered from who he is, even behind bars. AllHipHop reports alleged sex slave Joycelyn Savage recently revealed she is engaged to R. Kelly. According to a court document obtained by AllHipHop, Savage noted she is now his fiancée in a letter to a judge pleading for leniency ahead of his sentencing. Savage’s parents insist she’s been “brainwashed” by R. Kelly, but Savage continues to deny being manipulated.

A pattern ignored for too long

Per ABC News, Kelly was also convicted in a bribery scheme involving a public official to get a fake ID for the late singer Aaliyah, so the two could marry when she was 15 and he was 27. Kelly believed Aaliyah was pregnant at the time, prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo.

R. Kelly produced Aaliyah’s debut album, titled “Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number.” She tragically died in a plane crash in 2001 at only 22 years old. God rest her soul.

“Kelly relied upon his fame, money and popularity as an R&B recording star and used the large network of people his status afforded him — including his business managers, security guards and bouncers, runners, lawyers, accountants and assistants to both carry out and conceal his crimes,” prosecutors said. “He continued his crimes and avoided punishment for them for almost 30 years and must now be held to account.”

R. Kelly declined to testify during the six-week trial but could speak during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing. His defense team is asking for no more than 14 years in prison, citing Kelly’s traumatic childhood. In 2016, he revealed in a GQ interview that a female family member sexually abused him as a boy.

The defense also cast his accusers as motivated by money.