Kevin Durant’s trade request has the NBA by its basketballs

Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. In doing so, Durant has shaken the NBA to its knees as teams mad scramble to offer the Nets what will surely be a historic trade package.

Durant has played 14 seasons, not including one year when he sat out while recovering from a torn achilles. He has averaged 27.2 points in his career – over that span, only LeBron James, at 27.3 points per game, has barely averaged more.

Kevin Durant is a 12-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time NBA champion. He has four years and nearly $200m remaining on his contract, which means that it may take a haul of players, draft picks or potentially both for a team to acquire him.

Durant spent three seasons with Brooklyn, not playing in the first of those years while he recovered from the achilles injury. He averaged 29.9 points in 55 games last season, however, due to internal team struggles the season was considered a major flop considering the Nets were projected as pre-season championship contenders.

Kevin Durant will be KD regardless of where he plays

Kevin Durant is arguably the best player on any basketball court he steps on, however, because of his mercurial nature along with basketball genius, no one other than himself can truly gauge his intentions or career pivots. Wherever he plays next season, he’ll bring the same game that’s warranted the acclaim he’s garnered since entering the NBA as a Seattle Supersonic in 2007.

Yet, after being the lead man on the only NBA team swept out of this year’s playoffs, Kevin Durant is thirsty for a NBA championship in the worst way. His trade request proves that not only does he realize his legacy needs more validation, but he’s willing to become a basketball journeyman to gain it.