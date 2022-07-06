Fulton County grand jury subpoenas Trump advisors Graham and Giuliani

Listen to this article here

A Fulton County special grand jury has subpoenaed former President Trump advisors, including Sen. Lindsey Graham and attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis petitioned Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who oversees the grand jury, to compel the witnesses to testify in regards to actions surrounding the 2020 general election.

The subpoenas were filed July 5, seeking testimony from Graham and Giuliani, John Eastman, Cleta Mitchell, Kenneth Chesebro, Jacki Deason, and Jenna Ellis, all of whom were advisors to the Trump campaign and are “a necessary and material witness” to the investigation.

Grand Jury Can Meet For Up To A Year

The grand jury is able to meet for up to one year and issue subpoenas, compel reluctant witnesses to testify, and produce evidence.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis launched a criminal probe into Georgia’s elections in February 2021, a month into her new role and just a few weeks after the infamous phone call between Donald Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was leaked.

Now Willis has taken the next step in her probe by seeking subpoenas for the Trump advisors.

“I don’t want you to think I’m naïve or I don’t get the gravity of the situation,” Willis told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a recent interview. “I get the gravity of it…But it’s just like every other case. You just have to do your due diligence.”

Once the grand jury finishes its investigation, it will determine whether Willis should proceed with pursuing criminal charges against Trump and his advisors.

Graham To Challenge Fulton County Subpoena

In a written statement, Sen. Graham’s attorneys wrote that “Senator Graham plans to go to court, challenge the subpoena, and expects to prevail.”

“This is all politics. Fulton County is engaged in a fishing expedition and working in concert with the January 6 Committee in Washington. Any information from an interview or deposition with Senator Graham would immediately be shared with the January 6 Committee,” attorneys Bart Daniel and Matt Austin wrote.

NEW: Sen Lindsey Graham (R-SC) will go to court to challenge the subpoena from grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia Statement from attorney accuses grand jury of working "in concert" with House January 6 Select Committee pic.twitter.com/AwfJLn2RBm — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 6, 2022

The January 6 committee has held six hearings already, with at least two more to come in the month of July.

At the latest surprise hearing former aide to Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows testified that Trump knew the crowd in Washington D.C. on the morning of January 6 was armed with AR-15s, handguns, body armor, bear spray, spears, etc.

The next scheduled committee hearing is July 12 at 10 a.m. ET.