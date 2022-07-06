Politics

Fulton County grand jury subpoenas Trump advisors Graham and Giuliani

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Fulton County grand jury subpoenas Trump advisors Graham and Giuliani
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, file photo, election workers in Fulton County began working through a recount of ballots in Atlanta. Investigators with Georgia’s secretary of state’s office have not found any evidence to substantiate claims that fraudulent or counterfeit ballots were counted in Fulton County during the 2020 general election. Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero is presiding over a lawsuit that alleges fraud in Fulton County during last year’s election. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

A Fulton County special grand jury has subpoenaed former President Trump advisors, including Sen. Lindsey Graham and attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis petitioned Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who oversees the grand jury, to compel the witnesses to testify in regards to actions surrounding the 2020 general election.

The subpoenas were filed July 5, seeking testimony from Graham and Giuliani, John Eastman, Cleta Mitchell, Kenneth Chesebro, Jacki Deason, and Jenna Ellis, all of whom were advisors to the Trump campaign and are “a necessary and material witness” to the investigation.

Fulton County grand jury subpoenas Trump advisors Graham and Giuliani

FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for then-President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Grand Jury Can Meet For Up To A Year

The grand jury is able to meet for up to one year and issue subpoenas, compel reluctant witnesses to testify, and produce evidence.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis launched a criminal probe into Georgia’s elections in February 2021, a month into her new role and just a few weeks after the infamous phone call between Donald Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was leaked.

Now Willis has taken the next step in her probe by seeking subpoenas for the Trump advisors. 

“I don’t want you to think I’m naïve or I don’t get the gravity of the situation,” Willis told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a recent interview. “I get the gravity of it…But it’s just like every other case. You just have to do your due diligence.”

Once the grand jury finishes its investigation, it will determine whether Willis should proceed with pursuing criminal charges against Trump and his advisors.

Graham To Challenge Fulton County Subpoena

In a written statement, Sen. Graham’s attorneys wrote that “Senator Graham plans to go to court, challenge the subpoena, and expects to prevail.”

“This is all politics. Fulton County is engaged in a fishing expedition and working in concert with the January 6 Committee in Washington. Any information from an interview or deposition with Senator Graham would immediately be shared with the January 6 Committee,” attorneys Bart Daniel and Matt Austin wrote.

The January 6 committee has held six hearings already, with at least two more to come in the month of July.

At the latest surprise hearing former aide to Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows testified that Trump knew the crowd in Washington D.C. on the morning of January 6 was armed with AR-15s, handguns, body armor, bear spray, spears, etc. 

The next scheduled committee hearing is July 12 at 10 a.m. ET. 

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

10-year-old rape victim denied abortion in Ohio, forced...

Vandals destroy campaign signs of city councilor Vanessa...

Oklahoma could soon vote to legalize recreational marijuana

NY bill would require gun permit to include...

Florida teacher training program downplays slavery, racism

Kinzinger warns of “Christian Taliban” after Boebert’s comments

Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as...

Texas document shows state wants to secede from...

Joy Hofmeister ready to take on far-right Governor...

Oklahoma AG who urged Stitt to execute Julius...