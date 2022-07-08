Video of NYC bodega stabbing goes viral

Listen to this article here

Recently, surveillance video of an altercation and stabbing at a NYC bodega has gone viral and sparked debates on the internet.

Store clerk Jose Alba is being charged with second-degree murder for fatally stabbing Austin Simon during an altercation between the two. The incident took place at Alba’s work, the Blue Moon Convenience Store in Hamilton Heights, on July 1.

According to investigators, the brawl started after Simon’s girlfriend attempted to purchase a bag of chips for her child and her card was declined. After some arguing, the woman went outside to get her boyfriend, Simon, telling him that Alba pulled the bag of chips out of her child’s hand.

Simon would then go behind the counter and start arguing with Alba. While the video does not have sound, Simon can be seen pushing Alba to the corner where he then lands into a chair. Simon continues to yell in the face of Alba until he turns to his left and argues with an unknown customer.

Video shows bodega stabbing

Shortly after, Alba gets up from his chair and heads to the opposing corner in the bottom left half of the video. As Alba approaches the corner, Simon puts his hand on the back of Alba’s neck. Alba reaches out to the corner and then quickly turns around to stab Simon in the gut and neck multiple times.

Simon and Alba wrestle with each other and the two go out of frame of the camera. In the background customers are seen fleeing from the store, very little besides body parts and the colors of the mens’ shirts can be seen.

After some time, Alba can be seen stepping back in frame of the camera alone with blood on his knife, arm and hand. He stands there, looking at the cuts and wounds on his limbs when the video ends.

Bodega worker, Jose Alba, charged in fatal stabbing of a man who attacked him, which looks like a case of self-defense. pic.twitter.com/fB4H2Fh7vS — Viral Shid (@ViralShid) July 7, 2022

NYC police were called for an assault in progress and found Simon bleeding from his stab wounds. Simon later died at the hospital.

Simon’s girlfriend allegedly also pulled a knife from her purse and stabbed Alba three times in the shoulder and hand, according to his attorney. She has not been charged, with the DA’s Office saying “we are continuing to review the evidence and the investigation is ongoing.”

NYC Mayor supports Alba in stabbing, says it looked like self-defense

Alba’s family and many others are in support of Alba saying he was only acting in self-defense. “What I saw on the video was a New Yorker that was doing his job, and that disruption of the job happened because someone was aggressive,” Mayor of New York City Eric Adams said.

Alba was arrested and sent to Rikers Island on an original bail of $250,000. This was half of what prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office had requested, claiming the worker was a flight risk because of a planned trip to the Dominican Republic.

During a hearing on July 7, 2022, Alba was released on a lower negotiated bail of $50,000. As part of his release agreement, Alba is also barred from leaving New York City, had to surrender his passport, and must wear an ankle monitor.

Alba is due back in court on July 20 when NYC prosecutors will present the case to a grand jury. Alba could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison if convicted on the murder charge, according to the New York Post.