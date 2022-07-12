Dr. Jill Biden called Latinos as ‘unique’ as breakfast tacos

Listen to this article here

Giving her husband a break from being the center of controversy for clumsy mistakes, Dr. Jill Biden, an educator by trade, thought it would be a good idea to compare the Latino community to breakfast tacos. She’s since apologized on Tuesday after receiving sharp criticism.

During a speech in San Antonio on Monday at the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization, UnidosUS, Dr. Jill Biden attempted to compliment the diversity of the organization. Her intention was to give a speech on the Hispanic “Quest for Equity” at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference, but she failed miserably.

Highlighting the founder of UnidosUs, formerly known as National Council of La Raza, Biden said Raul Yzaguirre built the organization “with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength.”

Adding to the insult, she also mispronounced the word “bodegas”.

It didn’t take long for public relations specialists to kick in with the typical backtrack.

“The first lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community,” tweeted Jill Biden’s spokesperson, Michael LaRosa.

That didn’t stop The National Association of Hispanic Journalists from responding.

“NAHJ encourages @FLOTUS & her communications team to take time to better understand the complexities of our people & communities. We are not tacos,” NAHJ tweeted.

“Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by various diasporas, cultures & food traditions.

Do not reduce us to stereotypes.”

Last week, President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, to UnidosUS founder and leader Raul Yzaguirre. Yet, it was overshadowed this week by his wife’s “admiration” for the community.