A man known for his deceit and lies quickly might have cost himself the election as his trouble with the truth catches up with him.

Everything was smooth sailing for Herschel Walker, Georgia Republican, who planned on running for U.S. senator, up until the Daily Beast exposed his big secrets, shocking even his campaign team.

On June 15, the Daily Beast reported that Walker has a “secret son” who “has apparently been estranged from his biological father since his birth a decade ago,” as this child was kept out of the public eye. In the past, Walker had only publicly acknowledged his adult son, Christian Walker.

However, his failure to publicly acknowledge his other sons resulted in him receiving significant backlash due to past criticism of absentee fathers.

During an interview with Trump supporters and Fox News advocate Diamond Silk, Walker said, “Even if you have to leave that woman… you don’t leave that child.”

For decades, Walker expressed his perspective on absentee fathers, yet by hiding his children from the public eye, he’s opened himself up to criticism that he’s become just like those he criticizes: a deadbeat dad.

Herschel Walker campaign in chaos after lies

Walker’s campaign team believed he was lying before the news broke, conducting their own research and documentation about his secret child. When his campaign team asked about the rumors, he told them it was false allegations, which is what they expected from Walker: lies.

Only after they confronted Walker with the documentation did he admit to the secret child. Walker lied to his campaign team, the people who protected him against the initial allegations.

After news of his child became public, they asked Walker if there were other hidden children. Walker informed them that it was only one child, but the revelation of two more came out days later.

A history of lies

With Walker’s constant lies and deception, as he was hiding not one, not two, but three children, many people wonder: what else is he hiding?

Walker’s attempts to obscure the truth damaged the relationship between him and his team as a campaign advisor stated that he lies “like he’s breathing” and that “he lies so much that we don’t know what’s true.” According to the Daily Beast, they have “zero” trust in anything he says.

However, this is not the first time Walker has lied, as he has a history of lying, such as was a FBI agent and police officer, high school and college valedictorian, graduated from college, and founded a charity for military veterans.

By not only deceiving the American people, but also his campaign team, Walker makes many people believe he has a credibility problem, as voters might be hesitant to elect him as their trusted senator. Given that his secrets are exposed, Walker will have a difficult time earning back the trust of his team and people while still attempting to run a successful campaign.