Politics

Herschel Walker lied about secret children to his campaign team

by Sydney Anderson
Herschel Walker (left) and his adult son Christian Walker | CREDIT: CHRISTIAN WALKER/TWITTER
A man known for his deceit and lies quickly might have cost himself the election as his trouble with the truth catches up with him.

Everything was smooth sailing for Herschel Walker, Georgia Republican, who planned on running for U.S. senator, up until the Daily Beast exposed his big secrets, shocking even his campaign team.

On June 15, the Daily Beast reported that Walker has a “secret son” who “has apparently been estranged from his biological father since his birth a decade ago,” as this child was kept out of the public eye. In the past, Walker had only publicly acknowledged his adult son, Christian Walker.

However, his failure to publicly acknowledge his other sons resulted in him receiving significant backlash due to past criticism of absentee fathers. 

FILE – Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks to supporters during a campaign stop, May 14, 2022, in Ellijay, Ga. Walker boasts of his charity work helping members of the military who struggle with mental health. The football legend and leading Republican Senate candidate in Georgia says the outreach is done through a program he created, called Patriot Support. But court filings and company documents offer a more complicated picture. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

During an interview with Trump supporters and Fox News advocate Diamond Silk, Walker said, “Even if you have to leave that woman… you don’t leave that child.”

For decades, Walker expressed his perspective on absentee fathers, yet by hiding his children from the public eye, he’s opened himself up to criticism that he’s become just like those he criticizes: a deadbeat dad.

Herschel Walker campaign in chaos after lies

Walker’s campaign team believed he was lying before the news broke, conducting their own research and documentation about his secret child. When his campaign team asked about the rumors, he told them it was false allegations, which is what they expected from Walker: lies.

 Only after they confronted Walker with the documentation did he admit to the secret child. Walker lied to his campaign team, the people who protected him against the initial allegations.

After news of his child became public, they asked Walker if there were other hidden children. Walker informed them that it was only one child, but the revelation of two more came out days later.

GOP candidates tackle Hershel Walker and his empty podium at debate

Republican and former NFL player Herschel Walker, left, is seeking to unseat first-time Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock (D) (AP)

A history of lies

With Walker’s constant lies and deception, as he was hiding not one, not two, but three children, many people wonder: what else is he hiding?

Walker’s attempts to obscure the truth damaged the relationship between him and his team as a campaign advisor stated that he lies “like he’s breathing” and that “he lies so much that we don’t know what’s true.” According to the Daily Beast, they have “zero” trust in anything he says.

However, this is not the first time Walker has lied, as he has a history of lying, such as was a FBI agent and police officer, high school and college valedictorian, graduated from college, and founded a charity for military veterans. 

By not only deceiving the American people, but also his campaign team, Walker makes many people believe he has a credibility problem, as voters might be hesitant to elect him as their trusted senator. Given that his secrets are exposed, Walker will have a difficult time earning back the trust of his team and people while still attempting to run a successful campaign.

Hello, my name is Sydney Anderson and I am from the Bronx, New York. I am a junior at Delaware State University, majoring in mass communications with a concentration in convergence journalism. At DSU, I am also a member of the women's lacrosse team. After college, I plan on getting my masters and then becoming a journalist or sports analyst.

