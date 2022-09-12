fbpx
Op-Ed

PnB Rock shot and murdered in latest death-by-rap

by Ezekiel J. Walker
Photo courtesy of Billboard / Eric Cui
PnB Rock, a Philadelphia-based rapper best known for his hit singles “Fleek” and “Selfish,” was fatally shot during a robbery in South Los Angeles Monday, authorities confirmed.

Nipsey Hussle, Young Dolph, Pop Smoke, and so many other rappers’ lives have been claimed to senseless gun violence and as of Monday afternoon, PnB Rock was unfortunately added to the long list of murdered rappers.

Rakim Hasheem Allen, was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles around 1 p.m. when the shooting occurred, TMZ first reported.

Graphic video shared by TMZ showed Allen lying in a pool of blood inside the restaurant. He was later pronounced dead around 2 p.m.

In a video shared on social media, a witness claims the robbery was related to jewelry.

Only in Hip Hop does this happen

While artists of all kind can be shot and killed, it is only hip hop that celebrates a culture of violence that routinely covers up and makes excuses for men who take the lives of other men they are simply envious of. Instead of applying themselves like those they hunt, many men simply choose to rob or kill.

While our culture loosely use phrases like “he’s hating or she’s hating,” hate or envy is not only one of the seven deadly sins, it indeed continually proves to be the most deadliest in our communities.

en·vy

/ˈenvē/ noun: a feeling of discontented or resentful longing aroused by someone else’s possessions, qualities, or luck.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

