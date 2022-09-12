PnB Rock shot and murdered in latest death-by-rap

Listen to this article here

PnB Rock, a Philadelphia-based rapper best known for his hit singles “Fleek” and “Selfish,” was fatally shot during a robbery in South Los Angeles Monday, authorities confirmed.

Nipsey Hussle, Young Dolph, Pop Smoke, and so many other rappers’ lives have been claimed to senseless gun violence and as of Monday afternoon, PnB Rock was unfortunately added to the long list of murdered rappers.

Rakim Hasheem Allen, was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles around 1 p.m. when the shooting occurred, TMZ first reported.

Graphic video shared by TMZ showed Allen lying in a pool of blood inside the restaurant. He was later pronounced dead around 2 p.m.

In a video shared on social media, a witness claims the robbery was related to jewelry.

While artists of all kind can be shot and killed, it is only hip hop that celebrates a culture of violence that routinely covers up and makes excuses for men who take the lives of other men they are simply envious of. Instead of applying themselves like those they hunt, many men simply choose to rob or kill.

While our culture loosely use phrases like “he’s hating or she’s hating,” hate or envy is not only one of the seven deadly sins, it indeed continually proves to be the most deadliest in our communities.

en·vy /ˈenvē/ noun: a feeling of discontented or resentful longing aroused by someone else’s possessions, qualities, or luck.