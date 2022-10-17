OKC artist views hip-hop as more than dollars and cents

Listen to this article here

Chris The God Mc Cain has been a hip-hop artist since he was eight years old. He recalls memorizing the lyrics to West Coast artists like Dj Quick, Too Short, and Mc Breed at a young age. By the age of 18, he was selling tapes in Cds in the streets of Oklahoma City.

“I started recording and performing when I was 12, and I was putting out tapes and CDs around the city since I was 18 years old and doing shows” Mc Cain told the Black Wall Street Times. “All of those elements helped me get to where I’m at now and helped me really perfect it.”

When you listen to his music, you can get the feeling of the nostalgic hip-hop sound, from his flow, delivery, beats, storytelling and skits. On his most recent project, “Arrived: Now that I’m here”, the intro opens with a familiar hip-hop voice talking over the sound of a heartbeat.

Hip-hop: more than dollars and cents

“Hip-Hop, it’s the strongest voice known to man, from the streets of NYC to OKC, you already know the names, they’re legendary- and now it’s time for a new legend to step up

Chris The God Mc Cain

Park Estates,

Wildwood

The East Side Baby,

The last of a Dying Breed-

Yea

The culture is in good hands now

Everything’s a verse,

Arrived,

And now,

It’s time

Okay, I’m reloaded”

That voice- Pain in Da Ass- did a similar opening on Jay-Z’s album “my lifetime Vol 1,’ and has been featured on many skits for Jay-Z.

Hip-Hop is in Mc Cain’s blood. He views hip-hop as more than dollars and cents. He has a song Hip-Hop Genre vs. Hip-Hop Culture. When asked about the difference, he mentioned the award shows BET and the Grammys are for monetization, but he believes it’s much more than that. “The culture is bigger than hip hop, it’s bigger than the music.” He told the Black Wall Street Times. “You know, graffiti, B-boying , DJing you know and emceeing; it’s a way of life. It’s a mindset.”

Making connections for the future and Fire In Little Africa

Chris The God Mc Cain appears on Fire In Little Africa’s “Young and Free,” featuring, Krisheena Suarez, iamDez and Written Quincy.

“I met Steph in ’09, and me and Tone have been talking on the regular since like, 2014,” he said. “This wasn’t a relationship that was formed because FILA came about, there was something already there, and FILA just made it grow even more.” He added.

Mc Cain has performed at World Culture Music Festival in the past, but this year’s Dreamland Festival performance was a signature moment for him as an artist. “I did World Culture one of the years when it was in front of the Yeti,” he said. “But that was my first time doing my own 20-minute set on this stage. This is the biggest stage I ever did my solo set on.”

When asked about how he felt about being on the FILA album, he said “it means a lot to me, man, you know Motown speaks for itself.” Also, “It was an honor to represent Black Wall Street after 100 years. All of that was a great achievement.”