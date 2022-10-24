Rishi Sunak becomes first Prime Minister of color in UK history

Listen to this article here

Conservative party members have chosen Rishi Sunak as their next party leader and, therefore, the nation’s next Prime Minister. Sunak, who lost a bid for leader to Liz Truss last month, will now become the country’s youngest prime minister in 200 years. Mr. Sunak is also the first person of color to hold the position in the nation’s history.

Rishi Sunak, the son of Asian immigrants, is likely to assume the role within the next day or so. Liz Truss, who is resigning after less than two months in office, must first ask King Charles III to accept her resignation.

Sunak enters 10 Downing Street amid daunting challenges for the nation.

Inflation has hit the UK hard. Energy prices are skyrocketing and many Brits are struggling to heat their homes as winter approaches. The country’s healthcare system and other key services have also taken a beating amid the economic turmoil and labor strikes. This all comes amid the backdrop of the ongoing War in Ukraine and the threat of further escalation from Putin.

Rishi Sunak takes control of a country in turmoil

Leader Sunak takes over after Liz Truss was forced out following a disastrous budget plan that sent markets spiraling. Truss, a staunch economic and social conservative, proposed a budget in September that eliminated taxes on the wealthiest people. Her plan also made deep cuts to social service programs the country relies upon in an attempt to balance the budget and get inflation under control.

Truss was forced to change course and apologize when even even members of her own party rejected the plan. But a series of missteps in the weeks since ultimately made her premiership untenable.

Now Rishi Sunak, who’s received criticism for his deep ties to wealthy investment banks, is tasked with righting the ship.

“The United Kingdom is a great country, but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge,” Sunak said Monday. “We need stability and unity. I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together.”