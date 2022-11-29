fbpx
Iranian journalist questions U.S. Captain on American racism

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
An Iranian journalist asked U.S. captain Tyler Adams if he was okay representing a country that discriminates against Black people ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup match.

During a press conference ahead of Tuesday’s highly anticipated World Cup match between Iran and the U.S., an Iranian journalist gave U.S. captain Tyler Adams a quick lesson on the pronunciation of Iran. He then asked the American captain if he was okay “representing a country that has so much discrimination against Black people.”

“First of all, you say you support the Iranian people but you’re pronouncing our country’s name wrong,” the Iranian journalist said. “Please once and for all let’s get this clear. Second of all, are you okay to be representing a country that has so much discrimination against Black people in its own borders.”

 

The U.S. captain quickly apologized for his mispronunciation of Iran and later credited the interaction as an educational moment.

Tensions high as Iran protests continue amid World Cup

There is a tension hovering over Tuesday’s World Cup match as citizens all over Iran have been protesting since September after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was arrested by the Islamic Regime’s “morality police” and killed in custody after wearing an “inappropriate” hijab.

 

In both of their World Cup matches so far, the Iranian national team has refused to sing their national anthem with some Iranians in the crowd booing during the anthem. 

 

“We have to accept that conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy,” said Iranian defender Hajsafi. “They should know that we are with them, we support them, and we sympathize with them.”

U.S. Captain Tyler Adams Discusses America’s Discrimination

Adams shared with the reporter that he is no stranger to discrimination “everywhere he goes” as he plays club soccer outside of the U.S. 

“There’s discrimination everywhere you go,” the 23-year-old captain said. “One thing that I’ve learned, especially from living abroad in the past years and having to fit in in different cultures and assimilate to different cultures, is that in the U.S. we’re continuing to make progress.”

Adams mentioned that his situation is unique being Black and “having Black heritage” growing up in a White family, which he said made it easier for him to “assimilate in different cultures” throughout his life.

“Not everyone has that ease and the ability to do that, and obviously it takes others longer to understand and through education I think it’s super important,” Adams said.

“It’s a process. I think as long as you see progress that’s the most important thing.”

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

