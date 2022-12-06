fbpx
Op-Ed

Baker Mayfield fails upward with third team in six months

by Ezekiel J. Walker
Baker Mayfield didn't last a season in Carolina as the Panthers cut him on Monday. His next stop: Los Angeles with the struggling Rams and head coach Sean McVay. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers, the team announced Tuesday.

ESPN reports The Carolina Panthers waived Mayfield on Monday, something interim head coach Steve Wilks said was a mutual agreement between the two sides.

Wilks said Mayfield requested to be released after finding out he wouldn’t be the starting quarterback or backup in Carolina going forward after delivering poor on-field performances throughout the 2022 season.

In mid-August, when the Carolina Panthers were preparing to name Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback, a high-ranking member of the team’s braintrust wanted to get the former No. 1 overall draft pick back on track toward a promising career as an NFL starter.

Well, that didn’t happen. The 2018 first pick out of Oklahoma is now headed to Hollywood, where he’ll line up under center for head coach Sean McVay, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Expectations were measured for the struggling QB from the onset in the Queen City. “Is he going to be an All-Pro here? Probably not,” the Panthers source said. “But he doesn’t have to be. He doesn’t have to be great. He just has to take advantage of the guys around him. If he can do that, I think he can be [a long-term answer at quarterback].”

Earlier this summer, on July 6, The Cleveland Browns agreed to ship the underperforming Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers for a 2024 conditional draft pick.

After stinking up Bank of America stadium in Charlotte and away with a 1-5 record, along with being on target for career lows in every major statistical category, the equally ineffective Panthers (4-8) decided he was no longer worth the headache.

The Panthers are set to go with Sam Darnold and PJ Walker as their top quarterbacks for the remainder of the lame duck season.

With star quarterback Matthew Stafford placed on injured reserve – possibly for the rest of the year – the Los Angeles Rams may prepare Mayfield to suit up this Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Considering an overall record of 31-36, Mayfield’s career has been a dud based on original draft position. Yet, his ability to be anywhere from bad to horrific on the field hasn’t stopped teams from believing they can fix a clearly broken QB.

