After being forced to take a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Jill Scott is picking up where she left off. Scott recently announced the dates for the Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1,’ tour.

The initial performance dates in 2020 celebrated the 20th anniversary of Scott’s debut album. Now, three years later, Scott will honor the 23rd anniversary of the 2x platinum project.

The Philadelphia native began teasing the idea of a tour after she announced a one-night performance on June 22, 2023, at The Hollywood Bowl.

In the caption, the singer asked fans, “should we just go on the road” and told them to “tell her” where she should swing through.

Shortly after, Scott returned to her Instagram, stating that because of the “overwhelming” response to bring the show across the country, she was “going to do it!”

Jill Scott is back!

The Live Nation Urban-produced tour will hit 20 different venues across the US, including a fundraising stop at Philadelphia’s Arden Theatre. The show will support her non-profit, the Blues Babe Foundation.

Dates begin in February and end in mid-June 2023.

In 2019 ahead of the premature shutdown, Scott told Billboard what would be in store at the commemorative show. “I’m going to be true to the album setlist. I’ll do every song in the order of the album. My audience should bring their cd covers. Some may know the list by heart.”

The three-time Grammy winner continued, “I will create musical arrangements for the song’s purposes with new energy but keep the integrity of the original songs they love. Expect theatre. Expect incredible musicianship. Expect love.”

Scott expressed her excitement to return on the road in the tour announcement with Live Nation. “My band and I were so excited three years ago, but that damn COVID shut us down,” said Scott. “Now, we outside! Come see me. Come feel again. Relive your favorite moments. Y’all ready to settle down and get with this?!? It’s a lot of love here.”

Tickets are available now at www.MissJillScott.com.