Draymond Green gets fan ejected after ‘threatening’ his life

by Ezekiel J. Walker
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green points out a fan in the stands at a referee during the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks. Jeff Hanisch. USA Today.
A fan was thrown out of the Golden State Warriors-Milwaukee Bucks game Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum after exchanging words with Draymond Green.

As Giannis Antetokounmpo lined up for two free throws with 6:30 left in the third quarter, a fan at the baseline court-side seats heckled Green.

ESPN reports Green responded several times to the fan before running back to the other end of the court when play resumed. He stated he almost got into it with the fan even more, but managed to keep his cool.

At the next stoppage — a pair of Stephen Curry free throws at the 5:19 mark — Green informed a referee what happened. The ref got security, and the fan was escorted out of the game.

“Some people look at NBA players like they’re superhuman,” he said. “That they’re this larger-than-life figure. So you come and you get someone to say something back and they get fined. They go home and laugh with their buddies.”

“I think it’s just one of those things when you can hold it in and get to the ref and get them out, it’s great.”

Where he takes issue with the NBA is when “they jump and fine guys for saying something back … I think when you see guys get fined, it’s more often a license for more people to do it.”

Green said he feels it would take something, or someone, outside of the NBA to make real change regarding fan decorum.

According to NBC Sports, it’s unclear what the fan said or did to get Green’s attention, but it’s not the first time this season he has had issues with courtside fans.

On Dec. 1, Green was fined $25,000 by the NBA for directed obscene language at a fan during the Warriors’ game in Dallas on Nov. 29. In the incident, the Warriors’ forward told the fan to “enjoy the f–king game, shut up.”The fan in Dallas later tweeted at Green, noting that he wanted to match the $25,000 fine, a gesture Draymond appreciated.

His wife, Renee, discussed fan behavior after a Boston Celtics playoff game in June.“Tough loss tonight BUT in NO WAY, shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players!” Renee wrote, adding that the couple’s young children heard fans yelling ” F–k you Draymond” and calling their dad a “b–ch,” among other things.

Though unruly fan behavior at sporting events saw a sharp uptick once COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in 2021, the updated NBA Fan Code of Conduct has not deterred some from bringing the worst version of themselves to the game.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

