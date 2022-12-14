Draymond Green gets fan ejected after ‘threatening’ his life

Listen to this article here

A fan was thrown out of the Golden State Warriors-Milwaukee Bucks game Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum after exchanging words with Draymond Green.

As Giannis Antetokounmpo lined up for two free throws with 6:30 left in the third quarter, a fan at the baseline court-side seats heckled Green.

Draymond went to the officials to have a fan removed from the game pic.twitter.com/HPrDvVKNOO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2022

ESPN reports Green responded several times to the fan before running back to the other end of the court when play resumed. He stated he almost got into it with the fan even more, but managed to keep his cool.

At the next stoppage — a pair of Stephen Curry free throws at the 5:19 mark — Green informed a referee what happened. The ref got security, and the fan was escorted out of the game.

“Some people look at NBA players like they’re superhuman,” he said. “That they’re this larger-than-life figure. So you come and you get someone to say something back and they get fined. They go home and laugh with their buddies.”

Steph Curry’s after he asked “what he say” is priceless 🤣🤣🤣😳 pic.twitter.com/eRoMUqmsJ9 — 🛸🐐Ziggy B🐐🛸 (@therealziggyb23) December 14, 2022

“I think it’s just one of those things when you can hold it in and get to the ref and get them out, it’s great.”

Where he takes issue with the NBA is when “they jump and fine guys for saying something back … I think when you see guys get fined, it’s more often a license for more people to do it.”

Green said he feels it would take something, or someone, outside of the NBA to make real change regarding fan decorum.

Draymond Green on the situation that led to a fan ejection in Milwaukee tonight pic.twitter.com/YMG4X0OFNK — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 14, 2022

According to NBC Sports, it’s unclear what the fan said or did to get Green’s attention, but it’s not the first time this season he has had issues with courtside fans.

On Dec. 1, Green was fined $25,000 by the NBA for directed obscene language at a fan during the Warriors’ game in Dallas on Nov. 29. In the incident, the Warriors’ forward told the fan to “enjoy the f–king game, shut up.”The fan in Dallas later tweeted at Green, noting that he wanted to match the $25,000 fine, a gesture Draymond appreciated.

His wife, Renee, discussed fan behavior after a Boston Celtics playoff game in June.“Tough loss tonight BUT in NO WAY, shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players!” Renee wrote, adding that the couple’s young children heard fans yelling ” F–k you Draymond” and calling their dad a “b–ch,” among other things.

Though unruly fan behavior at sporting events saw a sharp uptick once COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in 2021, the updated NBA Fan Code of Conduct has not deterred some from bringing the worst version of themselves to the game.