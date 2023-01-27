Listen to this article here

As it turns out, Duquesne University administrators say the viral video of the DoorDasher delivering a meal in the middle of a basketball game was not only bad timing, but it was an intentional prank from the beginning.

“I saw it going around on social media, and once I found out it wasn’t a player, I thought it was pretty hilarious,” said one spectator. “How can you make that mistake by walking through a live basketball game?”

BREAKING NEWS: The delivery guy that walked on to the floor at Duquesne last night was NOT from @UberEats, he was from @DoorDash.



And he was also fake, per @AustinHansenTV. Shocking twist in the saga of the lost delivery man. pic.twitter.com/XAYt2IYfco — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) January 26, 2023

According to WTAE, a statement was released by the university’s media relations team.

“This was a prank, planned in advance, done for internet exposure. We determined that the individual was wearing a mic while someone filmed him as he walked on to the court during active play.

“As you would probably expect, we strive to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for guests and participants at all events on our campus. We also rely on common courtesy and the civility of those in attendance to adhere to the guidelines that are in place.”

2. This kid was clearly doing a prank for Youtube/TikTok. You can see that he is wearing a microphone, and tons of students were filming him with their phones. pic.twitter.com/xd5xEMuloX — Austin Hansen (@AustinHansenTV) January 26, 2023

While the incident may have seemed funny at the time, and no harm was done, we are mindful that incidents like this can put players and officials at risk.

“The university has reviewed its safety protocols and tightened its security measures to ensure conditions for our players and fans are safe and meet the standards for the highest level of competition in college basketball.”

Everyone keeps asking me what happened with the door dash guy on the court at tonights game. Here was my angle.



A thread… pic.twitter.com/QMY3nmw2tq — Austin Hansen (@AustinHansenTV) January 26, 2023

“I see this commotion with somebody trying to walk on the court,” said Duquesne play-by-play announcer Tim Benz. “I didn’t realize at the moment how far on the court he had gotten while play was going on.”

According to WPXI, fans, coaches and members of the broadcast crew, including Benz, were all incredibly confused when the prankster who appeared to be delivering DoorDash walked onto the court in the middle of Monday’s game between Duquesne and Loyola-Chicago.

“The impression that Ellis, my color commentator, and I both had was this was some guy who genuinely was trying to deliver food to someone in the building,” said Benz. “I’ve come to learn to expect anything in the internet and delivery age that stuff like this could happen.”