Michael Jordan has donated $10 million to the Make-A-Wish foundation for his 60th birthday.

Make-A-Wish announced that NBA legend Michael Jordan has made a $10 million donation to the foundation for his 60th birthday. The single donation is the largest donation ever received from an individual in the organization’s 43-year history.

“In honor of his 60th birthday, our Chief Wish Ambassador Michael Jordan makes the largest individual donation in Make-A-Wish history – $10 million! A supporter since ‘89, his birthday wish is to inspire others to help grant more wishes,” the organization tweeted Wednesday morning.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” Jordan said in a news release. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration.”

The mission of Make-A-Wish is simple: “Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.”

According to Make-A-Wish CEO Leslie Motter and a 2022 Wish Impact Study, studies indicate that granted wishes can play an important part in the healing process for children with critical illnesses.

“Everyone knows about Michael’s legacy on the basketball court, but it’s what he has consistently done off the court when no one’s watching that makes him a true legend for wish families and the wider Make-A-Wish community,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America.

“Michael using his birthday as a chance to make history for Make-A-Wish speaks to the quality of his character and his loyal dedication to making life better for children with critical illnesses. We hope that the public will be inspired to follow in his footsteps by helping make wishes come true.”

