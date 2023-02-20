Listen to this article here

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) tweeted on President’s Day morning for “red states” to secede in a “national divorce”.

It’s not the first time the Congresswoman from Georgia has shared her thoughts of a “national divorce”.

In December 2021, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green claimed that Democrat voters and big donors have “ruined a state like California,” and that “all is possible in a national divorce scenario.”

All possible in a National Divorce scenario.

After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida.

Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period. https://t.co/NB2dVj7n2X — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) December 29, 2021

On President’s Day, Greene again called for a “national divorce” claiming that everyone she talks to is saying this.

We need a national divorce.



We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government.



Everyone I talk to says this.



From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are… https://t.co/Azn8YF1UUy — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) February 20, 2023

Greene was recently appointed a committee assignment on the House Homeland Security Committee by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

White nationalist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

It’s not quite clear what Rep. Greene considers a red state or a blue state, considering the state she represents just “turned blue” in many eyes as Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff in December, giving the state two Democratic Senators.

The outspoken and often racist Congresswoman was permanently banned from Twitter in January 2022 after repeatedly spreading misinformation about COVID-19. Her reach to her brazen, and often violent followers, was drastically limited with the ban but she was later reinstated when Elon Musk purchased Twitter and reinstated accounts that had been previously banned for misinformation and hate speech.

Last year, Rep. Greene headlined a White-supremacist rally hosted by neo-Nazi and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. She later claimed herself as a victim after receiving backlash from Democrats and Republicans alike saying, “I am not going to play the guilt by association game in which you demand every conservative should justify anything ever said by anyone they’ve ever shared a room with.”

Questions of Rep. Greene’s position in Congress have risen after her treasonous tweet this morning.

How is @SpeakerMcCarthy and the Republican caucus allowing someone calling for the destruction of the United States to stay on the Homeland Security Committee? https://t.co/E84xWcPLUf — Hari Sevugan (@HariSevugan) February 20, 2023

You are a danger to the country and you only want to divide us. You are literally calling for secession, which is pretty on brand for traitors like you. https://t.co/aLiStXZsTH — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) February 20, 2023

Treasonous utterance my friends. Treasonous. https://t.co/PW6iuv4uMD — Jack Hopkins (@thejackhopkins) February 20, 2023

The last time some states decided to “separate” from the Union, the Civil War made clear for all time that we are indivisible. We’re all in this together.



Advocating for the dissolution of the United States is treasonous and un-American. https://t.co/SEb19d0SDK — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) February 20, 2023