Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) tweeted on President’s Day morning for “red states” to secede in a “national divorce”.
It’s not the first time the Congresswoman from Georgia has shared her thoughts of a “national divorce”.
In December 2021, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green claimed that Democrat voters and big donors have “ruined a state like California,” and that “all is possible in a national divorce scenario.”
On President’s Day, Greene again called for a “national divorce” claiming that everyone she talks to is saying this.
Greene was recently appointed a committee assignment on the House Homeland Security Committee by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
It’s not quite clear what Rep. Greene considers a red state or a blue state, considering the state she represents just “turned blue” in many eyes as Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff in December, giving the state two Democratic Senators.
The outspoken and often racist Congresswoman was permanently banned from Twitter in January 2022 after repeatedly spreading misinformation about COVID-19. Her reach to her brazen, and often violent followers, was drastically limited with the ban but she was later reinstated when Elon Musk purchased Twitter and reinstated accounts that had been previously banned for misinformation and hate speech.
Last year, Rep. Greene headlined a White-supremacist rally hosted by neo-Nazi and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. She later claimed herself as a victim after receiving backlash from Democrats and Republicans alike saying, “I am not going to play the guilt by association game in which you demand every conservative should justify anything ever said by anyone they’ve ever shared a room with.”
Questions of Rep. Greene’s position in Congress have risen after her treasonous tweet this morning.