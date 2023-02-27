Listen to this article here

A woman says an order at a Charlotte Chick-fil-A had a racial slur printed and attached to it, and now she’s in the early stages of filing suit against the fast food behemoth.

According to WSOC TV 9, it happened earlier this month at the Chick-fil-A location near Brookshire Boulevard and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.

The woman says her 19-year-old daughter was in line when she pulled up to get her order at the window, and she was shocked to see what was on her receipt.

“You shouldn’t have to be trained to not call someone a n—. I’m just being as honest as I can be, I want the employee fired,” her mother told WSOC TV 9.

The furious mom acknowledged that Chick-Fil-A has tried to contact the family, but said she can’t respond because of the impending litigation.

“She told her her name was Nyiashia, and [the worker] put on her ticket N—a,” Jackson said.

WSOC TV 9 reports Nyiashia says when she pulled up to the drive-through window, the person who handed the order gave her an unusual warning.

“He was like, ‘You might want to look what they put your name as,’” Niashia Jackson said. “I was just in shock. I literally parked right there. I couldn’t eat the food, I was just in shock.

The family claims Chick-fil-A sent a statement, saying: “The Operator/Owner of Chick-fil-A Mountain Island has thoroughly investigated and tried to connect with the customer to better understand her experience and apologize for the situation. Though we understand this to be a misspelling of the customer’s name, that does not negate the impact or experience had by our guests. The Operator has started additional training at his restaurant to ensure this doesn’t happen again. We sincerely apologize for the harm caused by this incident.”