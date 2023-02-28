Listen to this article here

Chris Rock is set to perform a live standup special on Netflix on March 4, where he’s expected to directly address Will Smith slapping him at last year’s Oscars, according to Netflix.

While Rock has alluded to the incident in short quips in his stand-up performances over the past year, he’ll address it at greater length for the first time and live for everyone to experience together. Just like last year’s Oscars.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Rock workshopped the material for the special during the last stop on a tour in Charleston, South Carolina, where he was on the January 27 bill with Dave Chappelle and Donnell Rawlings a.k.a. Ashy Larry.

An attendee present at the show told The Black Wall Street Times that Rock dated the feud back to Smith’s 2015 Concussion film and the following year’s Oscars ceremony, dubbed #OscarsSoWhite.

While Dave Chappelle requires audiences to lock their phones away to stem recording and privacy violations, from the fan’s recollection, Rock was well-prepared to discuss the most unbelievable moment of his career.

According to the fan, he cited hilarious hypocrisies in Smith’s character to attack him when other celebrities have also poked fun.

CNN reports another fan recalled a joke, “The thing people wanna know … did it hurt? Hell yeah it hurt. He played Muhammad Ali! I played Pookie (in ‘New Jack City’). Even in animated movies I’m a zebra, he’s a f—ing shark. I got hit so hard, I heard ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears,” Rock joked.

Along with commentary regarding Smith sitting at the Red Table as his wife discussed August Alsina, Rock seemingly left no stone unturned.

In another line, Rock talked about the difference in size between the two men.

“Will Smith is a big dude. I am not,” Rock said. “Will Smith is shirtless in his movies. If you see me in a movie getting open heart surgery, I’m gonna have a sweater on.”

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” will stream live on Netflix at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, a week before this year’s Academy Awards.