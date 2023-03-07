Listen to this article here

Halle Bailey shared a first look at her new “Little Mermaid” doll from Mattel on her Instagram Monday.

The “Little Mermaid” star took to her Instagram Monday to share a first look at her new doll from Mattel.

“The little girl in me is pinching herself right now,” said Bailey on her Instagram.

“I’m literally choking up because this means so much to me. And to have one that looks like me and is my favorite Disney character is very surreal–and she even has my mole,” said Bailey.

The new “Little Mermaid” doll comes after Disney released its final trailer for the live-action film that is set to premiere May 26. Bailey has received round after round of backlash and racism from online trolls who adamantly argue that Ariel, a fictitious character, was and will always be White.

“As a Black person, you just expect it and it’s not really a shock anymore,” Bailey told The Face in a cover story interview.

NBC News reports when racist viewers stormed the internet after the film’s trailer dropped last year, Bailey instead shared supercuts and montages of young Black girls getting emotional while watching the first footage of her as Ariel.

“It was an inspiring and beautiful thing to hear their words of encouragement, telling me, ‘You don’t understand what this is doing for us, for our community, for all the little Black and brown girls who are going to see themselves in you,’” Bailey said.