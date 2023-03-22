Listen to this article here

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal gave his followers a Shaq-size scare over the weekend when they saw him in a hospital bed via social media.

Now the basketball star and game analyst has explained what has been going on.

“To all the people who are concerned. First let me start off by saying thank you,” O’Neal wrote in an Instagran post on Monday. “And lastly i am fine. Just had to get some BBL work done aka #hipreplacement. but yes i am fine no need to worry.”

“BBL” is an acronym for “Brazilian butt lift.”

“i’m always watching @TurnerSportsEJ and @Candace_Parker miss y’all,” the tweet from the Hall of Famer read.

Athletes are getting hip replacement surgery more often

According to orthopedic surgeon Benjamin Domb, “in recent years, the number of hip replacements performed in the US has been skyrocketing.”

“A research study demonstrated that the numbers more than doubled from 138,700 to 310,000 over a 10-year period, with the highest increase (205%) being in the 45 to 54 year old age group. (Shaq is 51) Surgeons say that even athletes in their 20s and 30s are sometimes opting for hip replacements,” says Domb.

“With advances in implant material, design, and surgical technique, many athletes are finding a new lease on life after undergoing hip replacements. Recent statistics regarding hip resurfacing, which is a relatively new surgical procedure, are also quite encouraging,” according to Domb.

“In a study of 117 patients, 87% could return to their sporting activity (including high impact sports such as soccer, tennis, and squash) after having undergone hip resurfacing. In another study of 40 runners, 33 could resume the activity after hip resurfacing, some even at competitive levels.”

O’Neal has been an NBA analyst for Turner Sports (which is owned by CNN’s parent company) for more than a dozen years.

As a larger than life figure, Shaq has entertained audiences, educated during times of conflict, shed tears during Kobe’s passing, and enhanced the NBA’s popularity ever since his 1993 rookie season.

As a man of many talents spanning over three decades, for the first time, Shaq can now sit back and let the world entertain him.