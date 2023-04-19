Listen to this article here

Ralph Yarl is miraculously home recovering after being shot in the head after he rang the wrong doorbell last week.

Ralph Yarl was discharged from the hospital Saturday, only two days after being shot twice by 84-year-old Andrew Lester, in what his lawyers are calling a “miraculous recovery.”

In an Instagram post shared Wednesday morning, attorney Lee Merritt said that Yarl is “expected to make a FULL recovery, but it will take time.”

“Thursday night, doctors were scraping off bullet fragments off his brain. Saturday, he was released from the hospital,” Merritt told CNN on Tuesday night.

Ralph Yarl meets with Biden

Merritt also shared that Yarl spoke to President Biden and Vice President Harris in a phone call that lasted nearly an hour, where Yarl was invited to the White House by the end of the call.

“President Joe Biden called Ralph and spoke to him for nearly an hour. It was actually a beautiful, thoughtful, meaningful, compassionate conversation. President Biden, which I have always said was his greatest gift, offered such warm encouragement to Ralph. He asked Ralph great questions about his musical background and shared stories about his own family playing similar instruments. He asked Ralph about his mother and family and shared heartwarming stories about his own mother and family. They talked about academics, the world, and much more,” the post said.

A GoFundMe started for Yarl by his aunt has raised over $3.2 million for the high schooler from over 86,000 donors across the world.

Andrew Lester Charged With First Degree Assault And Armed Criminal Action

The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office filed two charges against Lester Monday evening, four days after the shooting took place.

Andrew Lester, 85, has been charged with First Degree Assault and Armed Criminal Action. pic.twitter.com/6qGv4CRHyr https://t.co/IGscNIRuTQ — The Black Wall Street Times (@TheBWSTimes) April 17, 2023

“The defendant is charged with an A Felony, it’s the highest level of offense in the state of Missouri,” a Clay County prosecutor said. “It carries with it a range in punishment of 10-30 years, or life imprisonment. Other charges may not carry that level of range in punishment.”

Lester surrendered at the Clay County Detention Center Tuesday afternoon days after shooting Ralph Yarl, and bonded out that same day.

Bond was set at $200,000.