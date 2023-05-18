Listen to this article here

A shouting match broke out Wednesday evening on the Capitol steps as Democratic Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on Santos to resign after his recent indictment on federal charges for fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to Congress.

Santos pleaded not guilty to the charges and vowed to “fight the witch hunt” and clear his name, but his fellow House representatives wanted smoke with the infamous Congressman.

“Kick him out! He’s gotta go!” Bowman yelled as reporters tried to interview Santos outside the Capitol. He continued to shout over the media’s questions, urging Santos to resign and “have some dignity.”

“New Yorkers need better,” Bowman belted out above the mix of journalists pushing microphones and cellphones in front of Santos.

Ocasio-Cortez co-signed, telling Santos, “You gotta go. You gotta give it up.”

“No more QAnon, no more MAGA, no more debt ceiling nonsense,” he said. Bowman would later engage in a war of words with Greene; eventually, Ocasio-Cortez stepped in to tell him: “She ain’t worth it, bro.”

Earlier this year, Bowman got into a shouting match inside the Capitol with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., about gun control after the Nashville shooting.

Jamaal Bowman told her to do something about guns, and Greene told him to close the border

While 1 in 5 Americans know someone killed by gun violence, the ongoing migration crisis has reached a boiling point itself.

At a press conference on Thursday, Greene criticized Bowman for heckling her on the steps of the Capitol and calling her a white supremacist.

“That is like calling a person of color the n-word,” Greene crazily clattered.

While elected leaders exchange barbs, neither political party has introduced a sustainable solution to either crippling conundrum, leaving all whom reside in the US increasingly susceptible to unprovoked gun violence and impacted by a dangerously inconsistent immigration system.