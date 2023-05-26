Listen to this article here

Shaquille O’Neal was served papers on Tuesday in a legal battle over his involvement with failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

The 7-foot-1 megafamous Hall of Famer had been reportedly dodging plaintiffs targeting him and other celebrities like Tom Brady and Larry David who had endorsed FTX, the now bankrupt crypto business.

A process server approached Shaq, an analyst for TNT, at Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night in Miami where the hometown Heat faced off against the Boston Celtics.

The Heat play their homes games in Kaseya Center, a building that —until the collapse of the Sam Bankman-Fried venture last year — had been named FTX Center.

Attorneys were watching and waiting for Shaq

“We watched the prior Heat/Celtics game, so knew he would be in the outside broadcasting booth where fans were right next door,” Adam Moskowitz, told Pro Football Talk. “He was personally provided the papers, so he cannot raise his absurd delay tactics,” the plaintiff’s attorney.

O’Neal is the target of another lawsuit over his involvement with the NFT/crypto offering, the Astrals Project, according to the lawyer.

“The allegations in the new crypto complaint are very serious and detail how him, his son and his business partner all founded this NFT Metaverse and he made promises every week that he would be extremely involved, so the value of the NFTs would grow greatly,” Moskowitz said. “Once the FTX fraud was revealed, he ran away and has not been heard since.”

Took @ShaqsFunHouse party to the moon ?? with @FTX_Official! Thanks again to my friends over at FTX for making this the biggest and baddest party of the ? Big Weekend! pic.twitter.com/lDulQvW0PF — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 16, 2022

O’Neal has previously said that he, as “just a paid spokesperson,” shouldn’t be held accountable for failed ventures.