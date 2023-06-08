Listen to this article here

In a surprise ruling, the conservative U.S. Supreme Court ordered Alabama to establish a second congressional district with a majority-Black population. Despite Black residents making up a quarter of the state population, Only one out of seven congressional districts currently have a majority-Black population.

In a 5-4 ruling on Thursday, conservatives Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the three liberal Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan to order Alabama to provide more equitable representation to Black voters, the Associated Press reported.

The ruling comes after the state’s redistricting maps were challenged in court, citing a violation of the Voting Rights Act. The four other conservative Justices dissented from the ruling as many Black voters watching the case worried a loss would result in further weakening of the landmark federal law.

Notably, the Court’s longest-serving justice, Clarence Thomas, who is Black, dissented strongly against giving Black Alabamians a second voting district as he continues to face fallout from secret gifts he received from billionaire Harlan Crowe.

Black Alabama voters to gain new congressional district

Notably, the civil rights law championed by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and others in 1965 had already been weakened by a 2013 Supreme Court ruling, which eliminated the rule that states with a history of racial discrimination, mostly in the South, must first get pre-clearance from the federal government before changing voting laws.

Striking down that provision has resulted in states across the South passing new restrictions on voting and establishing congressional maps that weaken the power of Black voters.

Thursday’s win for Black Alabamians comes ahead of the 2024 general elections, giving a new opportunity to one of the largest populations of Black people to have more inclusive participation in democracy.