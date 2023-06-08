Listen to this article here

In a historic game 3 of the NBA Finals, Nikola Jokic and his teammate Jamal Murray delivered an exceptional performance, making NBA history in the process.

For the first time ever, both players on the same team achieved a triple-double in a single game, leading the Denver Nuggets to a victory over the Miami Heat.

NBA fans saw something Wednesday they never saw before

A triple-double is a remarkable statistical feat accomplished when a player records double-digit figures in three key statistical categories during a single game.

In this extraordinary instance, Jokic showcased his dominance with an impressive stat line of 32 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists. Murray, on the other hand, contributed 34 points along with 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Despite the record-setting night for the Nuggets, securing the win was far from easy.

Throughout the Finals game, the score remained closely contested, with neither team pulling away until late in the third quarter.

It was during this crucial period that Christian Braun emerged as a game-changer for Denver, much like Duncan Robinson did for the Heat in game 2. Braun provided a burst of energy off the bench, delivering an impressive 15 points in just 19 minutes of play.

What can Miami do for success for game 4 and tie the series?

After game 1, Miami started Kevin Love so Jimmy Butler could guard Murray in the series. With that happening we saw Jokic score 41 points, but only dish 4 assists.

As Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said, “Murray is the head of the snake, not Jokic. He’ll dominate no matter what, so we got to stop Murray.”

If the Miami Heat could stop Jamal Murray and turn Jokic into a scorer instead of the natural passer he is, along with getting the role players that Miami has involved, they could see success against the Nuggets.

The stage is now set for an exciting continuation of the NBA Finals, with the Denver Nuggets showcasing their historical achievement while the Miami Heat aims to bounce back and regain momentum.

As the series progresses, Miami at 1-2, now has their back against the wall and only time will tell who indeed will emerge victorious.