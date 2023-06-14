Listen to this article here

DETROIT–In a display of compassion and support, the Detroit Pistons have included healthcare benefits for Lisa Keeth, the wife of newly appointed head coach Monty Williams, as part of his contract. The offer comes at a crucial time, as Keeth continues her battle against breast cancer.

Just two weeks ago, Monty Williams accepted a lucrative six-year head coaching position with the Detroit Pistons, a deal valued at $78.6 million. This move comes after his successful four-year tenure as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns, during which he led the team to notable achievements, including reaching the NBA Finals in the 2020-2021 season.

Williams has garnered widespread acclaim for his coaching prowess, leadership skills, and positive impact on his players on and off the court.

Throughout the sports community, it is widely known that Williams’ wife, Lisa Keeth, has been courageously battling breast cancer. Unfortunately, her health has worsened during his time with the Phoenix Suns, leading to significant concerns that initially almost deterred Williams from accepting the Detroit Pistons job.

Detroit Pistons comes through for new coach and wife

In a demonstration of support and understanding, the Detroit Pistons have not only made Williams the highest-paid coach next year, but they have also gone above and beyond by incorporating additional provisions in his contract. Alongside the financial benefits, the agreement will grant Williams private jet access, facilitating convenient travel for both his coaching responsibilities and his commitment to being by his wife’s side.

Moreover, the inclusion of healthcare benefits specifically designated for Keeth underscores the organization’s dedication to aiding her fight against breast cancer.

The compassionate gesture from the Detroit Pistons highlights the growing recognition within professional sports of the importance of supporting not just the players and coaches, but also their families during challenging times.

As Monty Williams embarks on this new chapter of his coaching career with the Detroit Pistons, the support shown by the organization will undoubtedly serve as a source of strength for both him and his wife as they navigate the complexities of their personal and professional lives.