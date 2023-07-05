Listen to this article here

Joshua Jones is a quarterback from Westover HS in Fayetteville, North Carolina who has been awarded over $3 million in scholarships while maintaining a 4.1 GPA.

Joshua has stated that his goal was to obtain as many scholarships as possible, and he accomplished just that. He acquired full-ride scholarships from Ivy League schools like Princeton, Duke, Dartmouth, North Carolina A&T, Navy Air Force, and Army. With these offers in mind, Jones chose North Carolina Central University, an HBCU.

Joshua Jones credits a lot of his success to the support and guidance of his father, Redrick Jones. Comments have been made, with some expressing concerns that he will regret his decision and others congratulating and supporting him.

This victory is significant for the FCS and serves as a reminder to Ivy League schools and larger football programs that HBCUs still pose a threat to recruitment, as seen in recent years with players like Travis Hunter.

HBCU recruitment scores major victory

Travis Hunter brought relevance to this matter by becoming the highest-ranked football recruit in the modern era to sign directly with an HBCU out of high school. He initially flipped his commitment from Florida State University to Jackson State University on signing day in 2022 to study under the esteemed Deion Sanders and has now followed him to the University of Colorado.

Joshua’s decision to attend North Carolina Central University, an HBCU, has received mixed responses, with some individuals expressing doubts and others offering wholehearted congratulations and support.

The influence of players like Travis Hunter, who signed directly with an HBCU as the highest-ranked recruit in the modern era, has brought further attention to this shifting dynamic.