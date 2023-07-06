Listen to this article here

On July 5, Grant Williams was involved in a three team sign-and-trade agreement worth $53 million over four years with The Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics.

The Mavericks received Grant Williams alongside two future second-round picks (via Celtics).

Meanwhile, the Celtics receive three second-round picks for the years 2024 (via Mavs), 2025 (via Mavs), and 2028 (via Mavs).

Finally, the Spurs receive: Reggie Bullock (via Mavs) and an unprotected 2030 first-round pick swap (via Mavs).

The headliner from this trade is obviously the moves from the Celtics. This past season, Grant Williams was a valuable role player for the Celtics in their playoff run. In the playoffs, Grant Williams averaged 5.1 points while shooting an above average 45% from the three-point line. With that being said, why would the Celtics trade him?

From the outside looking in, it’s obvious that the Celtics wanted future assets. As a well-respected contender coming out of the Eastern Conference, a change of one of their best role players for future second round picks could be costly, but while trading for Forward Kristaps Porzingis, they saw him as expendable.

Celtics bet on their future

Could the team have something up their sleeve? Possibly. Maybe the Celtics are doing something that we’re used to seeing by playing the long game and wanting to add more young talent to the roster over the years.

The Celtics wanting to add more younger players over the years might not be the smartest decision, though. They’re one of the only teams that need another one or two pieces to be able to win a championship, and maybe they could use those draft picks and trade for that piece.

With that being said, after a disappointing playoff run last season, they have been making moves in the off-season to try to one-up last season and live up to expectations.