After a fair, albeit disappointing, first summer league game, critics were quick to write off Victor Wembanyama. However, he proved them wrong with an outstanding performance in his second Summer League game.

Since Victor announced his declaration for the NBA Draft in May, the hype surrounding him has been well-documented. He has emerged as one of the most highly anticipated prospects ever to be drafted in the NBA.

On July 7, the eagerly awaited NBA Summer League debut finally arrived, as Victor faced off against the Charlotte Hornets and the second overall pick, Brandon Miller, in front of a sellout crowd at the Thomas & Mack Center. Although the Spurs secured a 76-68 victory, the game left many Spurs and basketball fans hungry for more.

In his NBA debut, Victor showcased his skills with 9 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 blocks. However, even he acknowledged the disappointment of his performance, stating, “I didn’t really know what I was doing on the court tonight. I’m trying to learn for the next game.” Whatever he learned before his second game certainly paid off.

Victor Wembanyama proves himself

In the game against the Trail Blazers on July 9, Wembanyama impressed once again, finishing with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks, despite an 85-80 loss. This outstanding performance silenced any lingering doubts that people had about his abilities.

Postgame, Wembanyama attributed his success to becoming more comfortable with himself, his body, and the court. Prior to that day, he had only participated in two practices and one game, making his rapid progress even more impressive.

After his second game, it’s evident that Victor has quickly found his footing. While it’s still the NBA Summer League, he is displaying the promising glimpses that we all expected. Both critics and sports fans eagerly await his contributions during the regular season.