If you woke up this morning and realized you can’t withdraw funds from your Cash App account you’re not alone. The payment services companies announced it’s experiencing issues that has blocked users from being able to access, send or receive their money.

The disruptions began Thursday for both Cash App and Square, which are both owned by the same parent company, Block. Square announced the disruptions were causing “slight delays” with money transfers. Meanwhile, Cash App’s issues were interfering with multiple features.

By early Friday morning, Cash App posted an update announcing most of the issues had been resolved.

“You can now add cash, make purchases with your Cash Card, and more. We’re continuing to get the ability to send payments and cash out back up and running,” the company stated at 5:38 a.m. central time.

Square released a similar statement on Friday.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and the fix implemented by our engineering teams,” the company said.

Black people more likely to use Cash App

The outages on Square have fallen from a peak of 18,217 users at 3 p.m. on Thursday to 1,119 at 9:25 a.m on Friday, according to DownDetector. Meanwhile, outages on Cash App fell from a peak of 9,468 users Thursday evening to 942 at 9:27 a.m. on Friday.

Notably, Black Americans are more likely to use Cash App, according to a report from Pew Research Center. Roughly 59% of Black Americans have reported ever using the payment service, compared to 37% of Hispanic Americans, 17% of Caucasian Americans and 16% of Asian Americans.

According to the Pew Research Center survey, people cited the ease of use, the ability to split payments, and security as major reasons for using the app and other online payment services like Venmo or Paypal.

Neither company has responded to a CBS News request for comment, the outlet reports.