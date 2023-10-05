Listen to this article here

On October 4, at around 2:00 p.m., a shirtless man entered the Wisconsin Capitol with a holstered handgun demanding to see Governor Tony Evers.

An official was seated outside a set of buildings that included the attorney general’s office, the governor’s office, and a conference room.

The man had a leashed dog with him when he walked to the security desk.

Law enforcement is seen stationed outside Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ office.(WMTV).

The officer soon arrested the man for openly carrying a fireman. He man was then taken into custody at Dane Count jail, but released after posting bail.

Evers was not present when the man entered with the gun.

Tatyana Warrick, state department of administration spokesperson, stated that the man refused to leave until he saw Governor Evers.

He wanted the Wisconsin governor to speak about domestic violence against men.

Undeterred by his earlier arrest, the man came back to the Capitol around 9:00 p.m., requesting to see the governor again. Police spoke with the men and asked if they could check his backpack.

He agreed and the officials found an AK-47 style rifle and a police-style baton, both weapons violating Wisconsin state law.

The man did not have a permit to carry these weapons and open carry is not allowed in the Capitol.

His name has not been released, but he was arrested again for carrying weapons with a permit. Police took the man to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, after he made “concerning statements”.

After hearing of the incident, Evers stated, “I never, ever talk about what my security detail does or what they’re planning on doing but anytime something like this happens, obviously they re-evaluate.”

This is not the first time the Wisconsin governor has been a target for violence.

His name was mentioned on a hit list of a man accused of killing a Wisconsin judge.