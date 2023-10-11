Listen to this article here

Teresa Weatherspoon is reportedly finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of the Chicago Sky, according to ESPN.

Weatherspoon, one of the WNBA’s most iconic players since its launch in 1997, was the top target for the Sky.

Weatherspoon — who was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019 — returns to the league after a lengthy stint working with the New Orleans Pelicans, first as a player development coach in 2019 and then as an assistant since 2020.

During her hooping days, Weatherspoon was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, a five-time All-Star and a four-time WNBA second-team honoree, mainly playing for the New York Liberty before retiring with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Teresa Weatherspoon is one of the most decorated basketball players in history.

In high school, she was a four-time all-state selection and led her team to two state championships.

Weatherspoon later attended Louisiana Tech University, where she continued to excel. She was a two-time All-American and led the Lady Techsters to the 1988 national championship.

Weatherspoon was drafted by the New York Liberty with the third overall pick in the 1997 WNBA draft. She quickly became one of the best players in the league, averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game in her rookie season.

As she is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Teresa Weatherspoon will be honored for her consummate leadership, a relentless defense and demanding excellence that made every teammate around her better. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images.

Weatherspoon was named to the WNBA All-Star team four times in her career and was a two-time All-WNBA First Team selection.

Teresa Weatherspoon also won the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award in 2000.

She also won a gold medal with the United States women’s national basketball team at the 1988 Summer Olympics.

In 2004, Weatherspoon was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks. She helped the Sparks win the WNBA championship in 2004 and 2006.

Teresa Weatherspoon retired from the WNBA in 2007 after 11 seasons.

Weatherspoon was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

Teresa Weatherspoon finished her career as the league’s all-time leader in assists and steals.

In addition to her success in the WNBA, Weatherspoon also had a successful career in international basketball. She played for the United States women’s national basketball team from 1989 to 2004.

She won two Olympic gold medals (1996 and 2000), two World Cup gold medals (1990 and 1998), and two FIBA Americas gold medals (1997 and 2001).

Weatherspoon is a two-time World Champion, a two-time Olympic Champion, and a FIBA Hall of Famer. She is also a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and the Louisiana Tech University Hall of Fame.

A pioneer for women’s basketball

Teresa Weatherspoon was one of the first players to sign a multi-million dollar contract in the WNBA and she helped to popularize the league at its infancy.

She was one of the league’s most popular and successful players in its early years. She helped to legitimize the WNBA and has since coached players to become better versions of themselves.

Happy birthday to our very own Hall of Famer, Assistant Coach Teresa Weatherspoon! ? @Finisher_11 pic.twitter.com/jlIVtV0Dyi — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 8, 2020

After coaching Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, Weatherspoon hopes to lead the Chicago Sky to legendary heights in the coming years.