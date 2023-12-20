Listen to this article here

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who once seemed to take the GOP nomination from Donald Trump, may be watching his presidential hopes slip away in Iowa.

New polling out Wednesday shows DeSantis slipping to third place in Iowa, behind Donald Trump and former Ambassador Nikki Haley.

DeSantis, who is staking his campaign on a strong performance in Iowa, received just 15% support in the latest poll. Haley, by contrast, received 17%. Former President Donald Trump remains far ahead in the state, with 50% support.

DeSantis’s misfortune this week started Sunday when the chief strategist for the Super PAC supporting his campaign resigned.

Jeff Roe, the now former chairman of the Never Back Down PAC, resigned amid allegations of rampant mismanagement and poor conduct in the organization. The organization has spent tens of millions of dollars in support of DeSantis over the course of the year.

Also this week, DeSantis drew attacks from his opponent Nikki Haley for campaigning in Iowa with US Representative Thomas Massey. Massey (R-KY) is the lone GOP congressman who voted against condemning antisemitism on college campuses. Massey has frequently resisted official votes condemning antisemitism, labeling it a limit on free speech.

DeSantis campaign banking on a strong finish in Iowa to continue in the primaries

The string of unwelcomed news for the DeSantis campaign comes less than four weeks before the Iowa Caucuses. The caucuses are often a springboard for campaigns to launch them in to primary season. Without a strong, second place finish in Iowa on January 15th, DeSantis’s campaign will take a hit it cannot afford heading into New Hampshire on January 23rd.

DeSantis is polling fourth in New Hampshire, with the latest poll showing Nikki Haley within just 15 points of Trump. After New Hampshire, the campaigns head to South Carolina, Haley’s home state, where DeSantis is currently polling a distant third.

The brash Florida Governor, who built his reputation on legislation critics argue undermines Black history and intentionally harms the LGBTQ+ community, now sees his political career in jeopardy as January nears.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign is reeling this week amid staffing shakeups and new polling lows.