The untimely death of actor Andre Braugher has become a cautionary tale for Black men when it comes to lung cancer.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star passed away on December 11, 2023, just months after he was diagnosed with the disease, per a statement from his representative.

The 61-year-old’s passing is an indication of the dangerous prevalence of lung cancer within the Black community, especially Black men.

According to the American Lung Association, Black men have the highest death rate for lung cancer in the country.

One in 16 Black men will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetimes, and only 12% are likely to be diagnosed at an early stage. Black men also have lower lung cancer survival rates, partially because of the low rates of early diagnosis.

Black Men’s Lung Cancer Challenges

Although smoking cigarettes can be linked to nearly 90% of lung cancer deaths, several other factors have been listed as possible causes.

Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states personal family medical history and exposure to second-hand smoke or environmental factors such as air pollution can also put you at risk for the disease. Additionally, some biological factors and gene expression patterns can induce the appearance of lung cancer in Black men as well.

Research states that long-term smoking increases the risks of cancer at any rate. In a 2014 interview with The New York Times, the actor said that he had given up smoking and drinking for years.

Symptoms of lung cancer can include chronic cough, spitting up blood, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, fatigue, and cardiovascular issues.

Like all types of cancer, routine screenings for early detection are vital for early intervention.

Treatment and prevention

In April 2023, NBC News reported a new AI tool, Sybil, was developed by scientists at the Mass General Cancer Center and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge. In trials, the tool had a success rate of 86% to 94% when predicting whether a person will develop lung cancer by the following year.

Stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) is a common type of radiation used to slow the growth of cancerous cells or tumors. These treatments usually take 1 to 5 sessions.

Disparities within the healthcare system that plague Black communities can be viewed as a primary culprit for the lack of screenings and preventative health.

Routine screenings and appropriate follow-up care are usually under the orders of a primary care physician, which Black men fall in the lowest percentile of having. 1 in 4 men do not have a primary care provider, and Black men are least likely to seek one out.

Several organizations are targeting HBCUs and predominantly Black and brown communities to provide accessible screenings and help find primary care.

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation has implemented efforts to educate individuals on the importance of potentially life-saving screenings. The foundation’s “Know Your Risk” program provides free materials and a lung cancer support line to help increase awareness in communities of color.

Outreach specialists often partner with churches, barbershops, and gyms to reach Black men, hoping to remind them that every breath they take is important.