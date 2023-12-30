Capturing History: 10 Powerful 2023 Photos by Christopher Creese 

10 remarkable photographs captured by Christopher Creese, a photographer for The Black Wall Street Times, which have left an indelible mark on our community and nation this year, spanning from the Greenwood District to the White House:

1.) Vice President Kamala Harris warmly greets Opal Lee, the Mother of Juneteenth, on the South Lawn during The White House’s Juneteenth Commemoration.

Photo by Christopher Creese

2.) A captivating image of Vice President Kamala Harris as the Biden-Harris Administration welcomes the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Champions, LSU.

3.) A historic moment as Dr. Ebony Johnson is voted in as the Tulsa Public School Schools’ first Black female superintendent, 102 years after the devastating Tulsa Race Massacre that razed the Greenwood District, famously known as Black Wall Street.

4.) A portrait of Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters, who has been instrumental in advancing culture war and white Christian nationalism within the state’s public schools this year.

Photo by Christopher Creese

5.) President Joe Biden makes history by delivering a commencement address at Howard University, a prestigious HBCU (Historically Black College and University), becoming the second sitting U.S. President to do so. The Biden-Harris Administration has also allocated a record $7 billion in funding to HBCUs.

Photo by Christopher Creese

6.) Joyful Howard University students await their degrees at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., celebrating their achievements at this distinguished HBCU.

Photo by Christopher Creese

7.) Oklahoma State Representative and descendant of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Regina Goodwin, addresses a committee at the Oklahoma State Capitol, advocating for reparations for the victims of the Massacre.

Photo by Christopher Creese

8.) Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons speaks to the press in Muskogee, Oklahoma, advocating for full citizenship rights for Black Creeks from the Creek Nation. He is also a leading attorney for the Justice For Greenwood Campaign.

9.) President Joe Biden congratulates the Golden State Warriors on their national championship win in the East Room of the White House.

Photo by Christopher Creese

10.) A poignant photograph captures President Joe Biden walking toward Marine One on the South Lawn of The White House.

These images vividly showcase the incredible talent of photographer Christopher Creese and the increasing reach and impact of The Black Wall Street Times, both within the Greenwood community and beyond.