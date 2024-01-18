Listen to this article here

Ralph Yarl, the Black Missouri teen who was shot in the head after accidentally ringing a White man’s door, will perform in the Missouri All-State Band.



According to a Facebook post by North Kansas City Schools, Yarl earned a spot in the 2024 Missouri All-State Orchestra. The second chair for bass clarinet was given to Yarl, as he was one of four students chosen to compete.

Yarl continues to rise above the obstacles that come his way. Last year, Yarl received an honorable mention. Now, he’s made his first selection to the all-state band.

What happened?

The tragic incident occurred in April of 2023 when the then 16-year-old Black boy accidentally rang the wrong doorbell.



The Black Missouri teen was picking up his 11-year-old twin brothers from a friend’s home. However, Yarl mistakenly went to the wrong home.

The suspect was Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old white man. He shot Yarl through his window. It occurred shortly before 10:00 p.m. at the home of 1100 block of Northeast 115th Street, opposed to Northeast 115th Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri. Lester struck Yarl twice with a .32-caliber revolver, hitting him in the head and the arm.



Many people believe that this was a racial encounter. The suspect told him, “Don’t come back around here.” After uttering a few words, the 84-year-old man fired his weapon at the Black Missouri teen.

Family and Friends Praise Ralph Yarl’s Resilience

According to Yarl’s aunt, he has received an immense amount of love from his family and friends. Yarl is a junior at Staley High School in Kansas City. He takes college-level courses while maintaining his high GPA.



Megan Lilien, his former teacher, states that Yarl is a “gentle soul.” In addition, Yarl is a talented student who wants to major in chemical engineering. She believes that he is a sophisticated and observant student.



The shooting ignited outrage on social media, resulting in people protesting for Lester’s arrest and uniting to raise money for Yearl and his family. Amid the shooting, Yarl continues to showcase strength and resilience, as he excels in the classroom and with his musical talents.