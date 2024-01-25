Listen to this article here

Charleston, SC- Black Voters Matter is a national organization that works to increase civic engagement in Black communities. With the 2024 election cycle in full swing, the campaign is launching its cross-country bus tour.

The “We Fight Back” campaign will focus on rallying Black voters and amplifying the issues Black communities face nationwide.

From January 25 through 28 the campaign will be in Charleston, South Carolina, the location of the first Democratic Primary of the year. Following the three-day conference a national bus tour will commence. In attendance are social justice advocates, faith leaders, and HBCU students.

BVM is working to bring issues like gerrymandering, which can hamper Black votes, into light. Gerrymandering, a practice growing in use mainly by Republican lawmakers, unfairly splits congressional districts. Those in power often divide predominantly Black and liberal districts to ensure a conservative majority. This can silence minority voters and diminish POC voting power.

We Fight Back campaign kick-off

The campaign began with a conference in Charleston which brought together local and national voices. In attendance was Barbara Arnwine, President and Founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition. Arnwine gained recognition for her contributions to the passage of the 1991 Civil Rights Act.

She announced that TJC will be running a training workshop in collaboration with BVM. In the workshop, they will discuss issues such as the ongoing case between the Arkansas NAACP and Arkansas’ Board of Appointment.

During the conference, speakers repeatedly discussed election misinformation and activating young Black voters. Misinformation ran rampant during the 2016 election and in 2020 voters became more savvy at recognizing false claims.

However, earlier this week voters in New Hampshire were targeted with robocalls pretending to be President Biden. Using artificial intelligence to mimic Biden’s voice, the calls urged citizens not to go to the polls.

Student activist Adrian Consonery Jr spoke about the importance of youth voter engagement. “I think I do speak for a lot of people when I say that I’m tired,” said Consonery.

He continued, “I’m tired of being 24 and saying that I’m tired. I’m tired of having to say ‘Woe is me,’ no woe is not me. Woe is those who go against us. Woe is those who do not know what they can truly do.”

Consonery spoke about how Gen Z has had a foundation of information fed to them their entire lives. He urges that now is the time to take that information and to act. “Voting is one tool that we have as a people to push forward, it’s one tool that we have to make our voices heard.”

Youth voter turnout

During the 2024 election, more members of Gen Z will be eligible to vote than ever before. Youth and young adult voter turnout has the potential to heavily influence election results. On average, Gen Z and millennials favor Democratic candidates. In the 2020 general election, 59% of new voters under 30 voted in favor of Biden.

Past work at the national level

In coalition with local partners like Carolina for All and the State NAACP Conference, Black Voters Matter is calling on Congress to establish voting rights legislation. In July 2023 congressional leaders reintroduced the Freedom to Vote Act. The bill addresses issues of voter registration, access, redistricting, and election security. BVM partners and leaders are pushing for more action on the 2023 legislation.

Executive Direction of BVM Cliff Albright was present for the 2023 announcement.

“The re-introduction of the Freedom to Vote Act is essential to overcoming the obstacles of new voter suppression laws we see taking shape every day in states like Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. In addition to the wave of voter suppression laws seen in 2021 and 2022, this year has seen hundreds of additional voter suppression bills attempted, and at least 11 states have passed such restrictions,” Albright stated.

Albright also spoke at Thursday’s press conference about the importance of South Carolina voters in the upcoming election. In February, the state will host the country’s first democratic primary for 2024. He brought up issues that are impacting the state and Black voters across the nation like abortion rights and Medicaid expansion.

“Part of what we’ll be doing over the next three days is having those discussions,” Albright stated adding, “Black voters are going to lead the way.”

The conference concludes on Saturday. Afterwards it will transition to a national bus tour where partners will engage in community canvassing.

Visit blackvotersmatterfund.org to learn more about Black Voters Matter and their next destination.