VIDEO: Officer under investigation after grabbing Black woman walking her dog

by Erika Stone, Senior Staff Writer
Screenshot of video obtained by lawyers for Nikkita Brown, who was grabbed by a police officer while walking her dog.
Nikkita Brown was walking her dog when a Chicago police officer stopped her, grabbing her arm violently in the process. Ms. Brown, who was walking along a beach park that had allegedly closed an hour earlier, attempted to record the incident on her cell phone, which flew to the ground during the altercation.

Other bystanders witnessed the incident, which began when the officer stopped Ms. Brown, and she asked him to put on a mask. The officer, whose name has not been released, refused her request, and instead grabbed the innocent Black woman

Witnesses soon heard her shouts for help, and video evidence shows the officer grabbing Ms. Brown’s arm violently as she attempts to hold on to her dog. During the altercation, Ms. Brown was spun around several times, losing her shoes in the process. 

Officer under investigation

The incident is currently being investigated by the Chicago Citizen’s Office of Police Accountability. The officer, who was wearing his body camera, has been placed on administrative leave following the altercation with Ms. Brown. 

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot weighed in on the matter, stating “I saw the video. I was quite disturbed by what I saw. I want to make sure that COPA moves this up to the top of the priority list and gets this done.” 

COPA, for its part, responded in kind with a statement. “COPA has obtained and reviewed the body worn camera video of the involved Chicago Police officer engaging the woman as she walks her dog as a part of its investigation. COPA Investigators also canvassed the scene of the incident which occurred Saturday morning, August 28, 2021 and identified several additional video cameras in the area that may have captured the incident. Requests to obtain those videos are pending.”

Ms. Brown’s attorneys are adamant that she was doing nothing wrong prior to being targeted by the officer. “She was always in the process of leaving,” said her attorney, Keenan Saulter. ” She was always walking out of the park.”

Erika Stone is a graduate student in the Master of Social Work program at the University of Oklahoma, and a graduate assistant at Schusterman Library. A Chess Memorial Scholar, she has a B.A. in Psychology and Creative Writing from the University of Michigan. Erika studies policy, community organizing, and critical theories, and plans to apply for a Ph.D. in Organizational and Community Leadership. She is on the board of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, and is a contributor to the OU School of Social Work’s antiracism curriculum.

