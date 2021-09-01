Texas abortion law bans procedure even in cases of rape or incest

With the Supreme Court of the United States refusing to take action on a bill, the state of Texas has now effectively banned abortion. The new piece of legislation, slated to go into effect on September 1, bans the procedure after six weeks of gestation, long before many women even know they are pregnant.

Senate Bill 8 also allows private citizens to sue abortion providers. In fact, the bill supports Texas citizens in suing anyone who helps someone obtain an abortion, which includes providing financial support or even driving a woman to a clinic.

Pro-choice supporters are outraged by the SCOTUS’ decision not to take action, claiming that the policy sets back the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling of 1973, which legalized abortion across the country. “Texas will now go back to being a pre-Roe state, turning the clock back 50 years,” said Planned Parenthood president Alex McGill.

States emboldened by conservative Supreme Court

The SCOTUS’ decision — or lack of action — allows another abortion rights case to proceed. The state of Mississippi has attempted to enacted a ban on abortion after 15 weeks, which the Court has agreed to hear in future filings.

Ms. McGill continued, “This is a de facto overturning of Roe before the Supreme Court has time to hear the Mississippi case.” Supporters were and are hoping the Mississippi case will cement in place a woman’s right to obtain a safe and legal medical procedure, putting to rest bills like the one in Texas.

Meanwhile, those against abortion have cheered the decision. Texas Right to Life President Kimberly Schwartz looks forward to the bill going into effect, noting, “We’ll be on the lookout for illegal abortions that are happening. We will see how the abortionists behave.”

The new law allows for citizen “whistleblowers” to report suspicious abortion-related activity, and has already started receiving calls and tips. Anyone who reports does not need to have a connection to the person obtaining an abortion.

The new Texas law does not allow for abortion past six weeks for any reason, including rape or incest.

