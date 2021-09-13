VP Harris slams Texas Gov Greg Abbott for abortion bill

Recently, Vice President Kamala Harris had some strong words for Texas Governor Greg Abott. After he vowed to eliminate all rapists in Texas, Vice President Harris slammed Governor Abbott’s arrogance in making such a widespread and useless claim.

The state’s draconian anti-abortion law, Senate Bill 8, prohibits abortion after 6 weeks of pregnancy, even in cases of rape. With public outcry over the idea that a woman who is sexually assaulted would be forced to carry a pregnancy to term, Governor Abbott insisted that rape would no longer be an issue in Texas.

“Rape is a crime, and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets,” Abbott said. Abbott did not comment on the fact that rape has always been a crime, nor on previous efforts across the state to aggressively arrest and prosecute rapists prior to the passage of SB 8.

Vice President Harris claps back at Texas governor

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris took him to task over his comments. “To arrogantly dismiss concerns about rape survivors and to speak the words that were empty words, that were false words, that were fueled with not only arrogance but bravado, that is not who we want in our leaders,” said Vice President Harris.

Vice President Harris responded to Governor Abbott’s comments while campaigning on behalf of California Governor Gavin Newsome, who faces a tough recall election this month. She further noted that Governor Newsome is the type of politician who will work tirelessly on behalf of survivors of sexual assault.

Governor Abbott has been widely lambasted by other public officials for his comments defending SB 8, which also prohibits abortion past six weeks in cases of incest. His focus on eliminating abortion harms all women who survive sexual assault and have autonomy over the bodies.

Texas bill inspires attacks on Roe v. Wade

Governor Abbott, meanwhile, continues to defend SB 8, noting that all women have the right to an abortion before six weeks. He has not addressed the fact that many women are not even aware they are pregnant at six weeks’ gestation.

The Supreme Court did not rule on SB 8, allowing it to take effect on September 1. However, the court will hear another case involving abortion rights later this year, from the state of Mississippi.