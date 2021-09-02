OSU to host vaccine clinics prior to home football games

STILLWATER, Okla. — To make it easier for students, fans and the community to receive a vaccine, Oklahoma State University will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics before home football games this fall.

The first clinic is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the northwest corner of Boone Pickens Stadium by Hall of Fame Avenue.

OSU Medicine will be distributing shots of Johnson & Johnson, as well as Moderna to anyone who wants one. Patrons will need to bring a health insurance card, but there is no out of pocket expense for the vaccination. Fans will need to get their shot before getting into their gameday vibe, though, as immunizations may not be given to individuals with alcohol in their system.

Students who are vaccinated at the pod will need to upload their vaccination card to the University Health Services portal to be eligible for Poke-a-thon, a vaccine incentive campaign with prizes that include football suite tickets, a Cade Cunningham signed basketball, iPads, three $3,500 bursar credits and more.

T-shirts, hand sanitizer, masks and bottled water will also be given away at the event Saturday. Patrons will be entered into a raffle for two sets of tickets to the Bedlam football game in November, which will be in Stillwater this year.

The Cowboys will kick off their season against Missouri State at 6 p.m.

